Chief economist update: The cloud over the rainbow

"I think I can make it now, the pain is gone

All of the bad feelings have disappeared

Here is the rainbow I've been prayin' for

It's gonna be a bright (bright), bright (bright)

Sun-shiny day."

-- Johnny Nash, "I Can See Clearly Now"

Do you Johnny?

Yes, "all of the bad feelings" from the pandemic-cursed year of 2020 are beginning to disappear thanks to counter-measures from monetary and fiscal authorities, easing cases of infections and deaths, and as nation's around the world begin jabbing their citizens with the coronavirus vaccines (roll 'em, roll 'em, roll 'em).

It's "the rainbow" you've "been prayin' for".

However, given the bond markets' reaction - bond yields almost everywhere have been surging - the world economy appears to have too much of a good thing. That is, fiscal and monetary policy largesse have flooded the world economic system with mo' money that'll eventually end up in higher prices for goods and services that, in turn, will make it imperative for global central banks and fiscal authorities to reverse loose policy pledges.

We all know what higher bond yields do to the stockmarket, they weigh it down. The better an individual country gets on top of the pandemic, the more "sun-shiny" its economic future becomes, the lesser the need for loose monetary and fiscal policies.

Which brings me to the point, surely more money sloshing around the economic system would lift asset markets. But as we've all been witnesses to, it's fake money! But trading activity in the financial markets indicate that they would rather have that than the longer-lasting organic growth in the economy. To them I say, bring back Donald J Trump, if you dare.

This happened once before (when I came to your door) - sorry I can't get those Beatles out of my head - when reflation, rotation and taper talks emerged way back in 2013.

But you, I and Irene know what happened thereafter Virginia. The Fed didn't push through with its taper - after the bond market protested and the equity markets dropped. It didn't happen overnight, but it happened once more in 2019.

After lifting the fed funds rate four times in 2018 and preparing the markets in September of that year for a further three more quarter-point increases in 2019, the slide on Wall Street dictated policy and forced the Fed to pivot from aggressive policy tightening to easing - it lowered the fed funds rate from 2.5% to 1.75% in 2019.

The bottomline is that, after all is said and done, bond or sharemarket diktat or not, the Fed wouldn't want to see all the money it's thrown at the coronavirus pandemic problem go to waste and until it's absolutely certain that the recovery becomes sustainable. This goes for all other central banks and fiscal authorities on the planet.

Just as in 2013 and 2018, my money's still on the stockmarket and any dips represent a buying opportunity and a massive correction - if it eventuates - is a fire sale.