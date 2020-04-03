Chief economist update: Oil gush

If financial markets are going to time the beginning of the end - that is, when equity markets started their slippery slide into where we are now, it'll be 9 March 2020.

That was the day the music died.

Sure, equity markets were already sliding since the start of the year but it was on this day that markets had their first big fall - the S&P 500 index dropped by 7.6% on that day; the Stoxx 600 index plunged by 7.1%; the Nikkei-225 index went down by 5.1% and the Shanghai composite index by 3.0%; and, the S&P/ASX 200 index plunged by 7.3%

It was also the day when cases of coronavirus infection worldwide stood at "only" 110,000 with the death count at "only" 3800 and before, one after another, countries around the world virtually locked down all forms of social activity. As at yesterday (April 2), infections were at 1,013,703 and deaths at 52,975, according to worldometers.info.

And it was also the day when slowly increasing anxiety over the virus (at the time) was met by the slide in crude oil prices.

Brent crude oil prices slumped by 23.7% to US$34.54 following unexpected news that, instead of agreeing to cut oil production at their March 6 meeting, "OPEC+" talks collapsed due to Russia's dissent and Saudi Arabia announcing an increase in production in production and offering discounts to its oil customers instead.

The drop in oil prices should be a balm for global economic activity reeling from coronaphobia. Cheaper oil prices raises household disposable income and lowers costs of running factories and businesses.

Ironically, the drop in oil prices had the opposite effect. The 'Financial Times' noted back then that energy companies are the biggest issuers of junk bonds, accounting for more than 11% of the US high-yield market - catching out many investors seeking higher yields.

US president Donald Trump's latest tweet has reversed proceedings: "Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!"

"Brent oil prices jumped by 20.9% on the day and by 56.9% from this year's low despite reports that Saudi officials called the "10 million barrels" output reduction an "exaggeration".

Exaggeration or not, supply limitations should help put a floor under oil prices. Whether or not this is sufficient to offset the sharp drop in demand is another matter.

