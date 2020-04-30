Chief economist update: No cheers as RBA hits inflation target

Mission accomplished!

This would have been the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) self-congratulatory exclamation after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that annual headline CPI inflation accelerated to 2.2% in the March quarter - higher than market expectations for a 2.0% print, the fastest pace since the September but more importantly, it's back inside the Australian central bank's target of 2%-3%.

Sure, the RBA targets underlying inflation - the trimmed mean (1.8% in the March quarter from 1.6% in the previous one); the weighted median (1.7% from 1.3%) -- remain below target but why let the facts get in the way of a good story?

Under normal circumstances and just looking at the numbers, you, I and Irene would assume that the acceleration in consumer prices in the March quarter is the start of something good - consumers are willing to pay dearer prices for products and services; businesses are no longer engaging in discounting to improve market share; workers and pensioners (whose wages and pensions are indexed to the CPI would be getting more); and, in macroeconomic sense, the threat of low inflation turning into deflation is no longer.

In its report, the ABS report showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed the most to the March quarter acceleration in consumer prices - with the price of fruit and vegetables rising by 6.0% over the three-month period and the cost of meat and seafood up by 2.0% over the quarter - as "Bushfires increased transport costs for some fresh produce and strong export demand combined with falling supply resulted in further price rises for meat".

The RBA deemed this temporary, underscored by the revision in its June 2020 headline CPI forecast to 1.6% (February 2020 Statement on Monetary Policy) from 1.9% (November 2019 SoMP).

Then COVID-19 this way came ... igniting panic-buying (towards the end of the first quarter).

"There were some price effects of COVID-19 apparent in the March quarter due to higher purchasing of certain products towards the end of the quarter, as restrictions came into effect.

Most notably, rises were seen in, other non-durable household products (+3.4 per cent), which includes toilet paper; personal care products (+2.2 per cent), which includes soap and hand sanitiser; and other cereal products (+4.4 per cent), which includes rice and pasta." (ABS)

Reason dictates that demand and spending (and therefore, prices) for these "hoarded" products would reverse in the next quarter.

Deflation becomes a real risk for the domestic economy especially if you add to this the expected sharp reduction in consumer demand, the Morrison government's free childcare initiative (among others), and plummeting oil prices.

Then again, COVID-19 will dictate the depth and duration of Australia's economic and inflation slump as it would the rest of the world.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.