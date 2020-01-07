NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Missing the burning forests for the surplus tree
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 7 JAN 2020   10:45AM

"From a practical perspective, big, impactful and very novel disasters will, hopefully, lead to stronger action to both mitigate emissions and also plan for impacts..."

This was Ketan Joshi's - University of Sydney science graduate and international renewable energy researcher and author - response to The Fifth Estate's assertion that: "fire emergencies here [Australia] and in California, melting glaciers, recent fires in the Arctic Circle and flooding in Venice is enough evidence to prompt us to start planning for worst-case scenarios rather than debating the science."

The piece was published on November 14 last year, just a few weeks before the burning of Australia.

The present wildfire crisis scorching the country might not be novel - we've had out of control bushfires before - but it's definitely impactful in terms of scale and scope.

If only the government of the day - Labor or the Coalition - had enough foresight.

But as it turns out, all of Australia's treasury men - Labor's Wayne Swan and then Chris Bowen; the Coalition's Joe Hockey, Scott Morrison and now Josh Frydenberg - have burnt the forests for the trees in their quest to get the bragging rights to a budget surplus.

This is underscored by Frydenberg's tweet on 16 December 2019: "Our responsible & considered economic plan will see the Budget return to surplus for the 1st time in 12 yrs."

"Getting the budget under control means we can pay down Labor's debt & continue to invest record amounts in infrastructure & the essential services people need & rely on."

Brag, brag, brag.

But as The Fifth Estate wrote in November 2019, the "return to surplus" is partly due to reduced spending.

"The federal government also came under fire for cutting funding to disaster response agencies. This has not been confirmed by examining the Commonwealth budget papers, but while looking for it, The Fifth Estate did note that the 2019-2020 budget reduced funding to National Parks, the Bureau of Meteorology and the Climate Change Authority," it said.

Fast forward to 2020 and this year's surplus is looking a lot like ... it won't happen (again).

That's not the problem. Economists and financial markets had been egging (begging) the government to ditch its surplus obsession to aid the RBA in boosting economic growth long before the fires.

The problem is that the reduced surplus (or another year of budget deficit) comes at a mammoth cost to lives, families, properties, wildlife and nature.

"The surplus is of no focus for me whatsoever. What matters to me is the human cost and meeting whatever cost we need to meet". Sure, sure.

This is what Prime Minister declared when he announced the establishment of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency with an initial funding of A$2 billion - reducing the 2019/20 surplus from the initial estimate of A$7.1 billion (in April) to A$5 billion (in December) to even smaller than that with the Morrison government's new initiative and promise that: "If further funds are required, further funds will be provided."

On a positive note, the rebuilding that follows would certainly give the Australian economy a leg up.

Another certainty, it would take a miracle for Scott Morrison to win the next election. Australians won't be able to forget that picture of him "hanging loose" in Hawaii while Australia burns.

Read more: Bu
