NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: It's the US consumer, stupid me
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   11:27AM

Uh-oh, I may have to put the letters "W" and "R" in front of my last name (Ong) cause that's what my last prognosis for the US economy and the Fed's response is turning out to be.

I've been among those pencilling in a recession when the US yield curve around the middle of last year and that the Fed would need to cut interest rates by at least another 25 bps, in addition to the ones it announced in July, September and October (that took the fed funds rate from 2.25%-2.5% to 1.5%-1.75%).

That was before US President Donald Trump was impeached (though later cleared) and corona became known as the virus that's currently infecting the world -- instead of the Mexican lager - among others.

This time, I have every reason not to question Fed chair Jerome Powell's view. In his testimony before the US Congress' Financial Services Committee, he reiterated that, although "not on a preset course ... the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate".

This is because while "business investment and exports were weak, largely reflecting sluggish growth abroad and trade developments ... the fundamentals supporting household spending remain solid".

It's the consumer, stupid me.

I underestimated the US consumer - them who account for around 70% of the US economy - their propensity to spend that's backed up by optimism and wherewithal to do so.

According to Gallup's annual "Mood of the Nation" survey (conducted January): "Nearly six in 10 Americans (59%) now say they are better off financially than they were a year ago, up from 50% last year."

"The current 59% of Americans who say they are better off financially than they were a year ago is essentially tied for the all-time high of 58% in January 1999. That was recorded during the dot-com boom, with conditions similar to the current state of the economy -- a stock market rocketing to then-record highs and unemployment at multidecade lows -- though GDP growth was higher at that time."

It gets better.

"Americans are also expressing peak optimism about their future personal financial situation. About three in four U.S. adults (74%) predict they will be better off financially a year from now, the highest in Gallup's trend since 1977," it shows.

This is hardly surprising given the wealth effect from the rise and rise in the US equity market - the S&P 500 index hit another record high overnight - and the unemployment rate just one tick above the 50-year low of 3.5%, that means more Americans participating in the 401(k) retirement plan, that means greater wealth effect from the rise and rise in the US equity market.

I would happily shop (and even borrow - given low interest rates - to shop) till I drop too were I'm confident I would have a job tomorrow (perhaps, even better paying) and my retirement account is reaping capital gains and dividends.

Never mind the Fed's take on "weak exports", consumer optimism and spending would, in time, drive business investment higher.

Already, Factset reports that the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) optimism index improved in January 2020 and is "in the top 10% of all reading in the 46-year history of the survey".

Good or bad, a University of Michigan survey of small business owners found that the "cautious optimism" under Obama turned into full-blown optimism under Trump.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Happy New Year rat
Chief economist update: Coronavirus has gone viral
Chief economist update: Equity markets struck by coronavirus
Chief economist update: Australians all let's not rejoice
Chief economist update: Strength in jobs downs RBA rate cut expectations
Chief economist update: Turn the beat around
Chief economist update: More from Morrison
Chief economist update: Fundamentally overvalued
Chief economist update: Steady as it was, steady it will be
Chief economist update: Coronavirus threatens Tokyo Olympics
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lMzcbHGX