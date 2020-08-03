NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: It's about human life, not human rights
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   11:35AM

"We are all prisoners here of our own device."
- Hotel California, The Eagles

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews declared Victoria in a "State of Disaster" from 6pm on August 2 and imposed Stage 4 restrictions that will run for six weeks (until September 13) as his government tries to contain the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

This followed the failure of targeted restrictions - the lockdown of certain Victorian postcodes and public housing - Stage 3 restrictions and, the mandatory wearing of masks.

This is because, as Andrews put it: "Too many people are not taking this seriously".

Worse, a few even flout the restrictions, protesting that they infringe on their civil liberties and invoking their "human rights".

As an obviously irritated Andrews pronounced a week before: "Seriously, one more comment about human rights ... it's about human life. Their views have no basis in science, fact or law."

Now it's a disaster. A state of disaster, that is.

As the AFR explains: "Under a state of disaster, police have extra powers and various acts of parliament can be suspended."

"There is no question about the enforceability and the way in which new rules are going to operate," Mr Andrews said.

"This will give our police additional powers to make sure people are complying with public health directions..."

The actions of a few selfish, stupid, human rights placard-carrying Karens have now further limited the freedom of Victorians all - among which is a daily curfew that prohibits Melburnians from leaving their homes between 8pm and 5am unless for "work, medical care and caregiving".

They have forced the temporary closure of all non-essential businesses that could turn into a permanent bankruptcy and with them, rising unemployment, reduced business and income tax revenues for the state of Victoria coupled with increased welfare and health spending and ultimately, weaker economic activity that would surely drag the rest of Australia down.

Recent reports are that Victoria's six-week lockdown could wipe $9 billion from the national economy and cost hundreds of thousands of jobs - not to mention an even bigger budget deficit.

But just as Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said: "The extent of the damage would depend on the effectiveness of the restrictions that's slowing the spread of the virus."

When Treasury released its July economic and fiscal update just a little over two weeks ago, it assumed that restrictions re-introduced "across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from July 9" would "remain in place for six weeks, easing to step 1 opening of restrictions until mid-September before the gradual move to the final step by mid-December".

Recent developments in Victoria would result in lower national economic growth, higher unemployment and a bigger budget deficit.

"All the temporary sacrifices we make now - all the time missed with mates, those delayed visits to mum - those sacrifices will help keep our mates and our mums and our fellow Victorians safe," Andrew said.

...and making Australia grow again!

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

