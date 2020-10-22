Chief economist update: Good or bad news is good Wall Street news

It may have gone up and down and round and round but the US equity market has trended higher and higher and is outperforming its peers.

Despite topping the list of total cases of coronavirus infections (8.6 million), new cases (0.6 million) and deaths (0.2 million) in the world, the S&P 500 index has risen by 6.3% this year to date - miles ahead compared with the sharp losses of 15.1% in the Euro Stoxx-50 index and 23.4% in the FTSE-100, or even the Nikkei-225's almost flat (-0.1%) performance.

Not to mention (but I have to), the Nasdaq composite index's 28.4% surged so far this year goes against all logic considering the state of the US economy which is in deep recession - GDP contracted at an annualised rate of 5.0% in the March 2020 quarter and a record 31.4% in the second quarter - and, although down from the all-time high of 14.7% recorded in April 2020, remains elevated (7.9% in September).

This could be because TINA (there is no alternative) FOMO (fear of missing out) remains in play. Low interest rates sparked the TINA trade with investors seeking better returns in the stockmarket that, in turn, lifted upward momentum and forced even "unbelievers" into the equity market for "fear of missing out".

But sharemarkets are forward looking and recent indications are that the US economy is recovering.

The Fed's October Beige Book report showed economic activity and employment continued to improve across all Districts and the outlook mostly optimistic.

This followed reports that retail spending surged by 1.9% in the month of September - more than double market expectations for a 0.7% increase -- following a 0.6% gain the previous month.

With consumers back in the shops, business sentiment and activity are lifting. The NFIB business optimism index increased to a seven-month high reading of 104.0 in September. The ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing indices have both returned back to readings indicating expansion for four months running after hitting 11-year lows back in April this year.

So why is Wall Street jumping up and down and going round and round on news of progress or otherwise on stimulus talks? More to the point, why the need for more stimulus when the economy - as recent indications show - is on its way to a virtuous circle of confidence, spending and ultimately, stronger growth?

The short answer is the Fed remains unconvinced. Fed chair Jerome Powell thinks there's still a long way to go before the economy fully recovers from the pandemic. Fed governor Brainard believes the US recovery remains uncertain and uneven.

Good news or bad news - which would prompt more monetary and fiscal largesse - is good news for Wall Street.

