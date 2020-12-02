Chief economist update: David Australia versus Goliath China

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept monetary policy unchanged at its December board meeting - the last of 2020 - and for good reason.

"In Australia, the economic recovery is under way and recent data have generally been better than expected... In the central scenario, GDP is expected to grow by around 5% next year and 4% over 2022," the RBA said.

The Australian central bank's optimism was almost immediately backed up by the 'OECD Economic Outlook, December 2020' report released on the same day that upgraded the country's growth forecast to a 3.8% contraction this year (from the minus 5.0% it predicted in June) and growth of 3.2% in 2021 (stronger than the 2.6% projected six months earlier).

But as RBA points out: "This is good news, but the recovery is still expected to be uneven and drawn out and it remains dependent on significant policy support."

This is echoed by OECD chief economist Laurence Boone's statement that the outlook for Australia is "brighter but challenging" and his prescription that "fiscal and monetary policy support should not be withdrawn before the recovery is well entrenched".

That's fine and dandy, Andy. Australian fiscal and monetary authorities have the means and the authority to support economic agents -- consumers, businesses and investors - until growth becomes self-sustaining.

This task has now become less tasking, now that, like China, Australia has defeated the curse of COVID-19.

Something wicked this way comes... and that is, the diplomatic and trade tensions between Australia and China that traces its progeny with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling for an inquiry into the origins of the pandemic.

It was downhill in Sino-Aussie relations from there. China placed an import ban on four Australian abattoirs citing infringements on beef products; China imposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley imports because it has been imported against trade rule; China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism advised its population not to travel to Australia and students not to go for study due to "racist attacks"; China's General Administration of Customs applied "enhanced inspection" efforts on shipments of Australian wheat; China reduces coal purchases - down by 96% in the first three weeks of November 2020; and lately, China imposed tariffs of 107% and 212% on Australian wines.

The OECD's revised forecast would have factored in some of these developments but for sure and for certain, it couldn't have imagined that tensions would go from bad to worse ... and sparked by a cartoon at that (the one depicting a "doctored" photo of an Australian soldier's alleged war crimes in Afghanistan) published in the Chinese government's mouthpiece 'The Global Times' and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison's demand for an apology from China.

The RBA though has become concerned and it showed in RBA Governor Philip Lowe's statement in his December monetary policy statement. There were no references to "China" - its defeat of the virus and advancing growth momentum in the recent one - compared with its trumpeting of China's good fortune each and every monthly board meeting since August this year when discussing the global backdrop.

This is because an all-out trade war with China will make the RBA's task of getting the domestic economy back on track more challenging.

This is because China is Australia's biggest export market. Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade data shows that Beijing accounts for 35.3% of total exports in 2019/20, much more than our next five biggest export markets combined - Japan (11.8%), South Korea (5.8%), USA (5.8%), UK (4.4%), and India (3.9%).

Australia's exports of goods and services account for around 24.1% of the country's GDP.

On the other side of the trade balance ledger, exports to Australia only accounts for 1.9% of China's total exports.

In addition, Australia will have to find more money to finance its fiscal deficit should China decide to stop iron ore imports. The Australian government's projected Budget balance is being boosted by the high price of iron ore - currently more than US$100 per tonne compared with the Budget estimate of US$55/tonne.

China could hurt Australia in more ways than one. But if this is the price of holding China to account and keeping it to comply with the diktat of friendly international citizenship, so be it.

