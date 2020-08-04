NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Could COVID-19 dissenters be correct?
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   11:10AM

"I see dead people."
- The Sixth Sense

Coronavirus conspiracy theorists -- those who refuse to obey government advice and/or restrictions for one reason/cause/principle or another - are getting a bad rap lately.

Correction, they've always been given a bad rap and even branded as looneys. Us, saner mortals, can deride, laugh and sneer at them all we want but only time will tell who's "far right" and who's wrong.

'Readers Digest' published less than five months ago "12 Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out to Be True".

Then again, is being proved correct worth the suffering of our loved ones in intensive care units or their deaths? Is it worth the loss of jobs, income and by extension, self-respect?

I'm not saying that it is, but Sweden's - I was there last year and found it a lovely and friendly country - response to the pandemic could be taken as a coronavirus conspiracy theorists' dream.

According to Euro News: "The Swedish strategy allowed people to keep living largely as normal. Stores and restaurants remained open - so too did many schools."

What has Sweden got to show for this? According to Euro News' report as on July 28: "With a COVID-19 death toll of 5700, Sweden's mortality rate from the disease is now around a quarter higher than that of the United States, when adjusted for population size."

On the other end of the scale, China has shown that draconian restrictions work ... and quickly. Its economy is now healing. The facts and the stats bear this out despite some gentle readers berating my praise of China's response to the pandemic.

In a letter sent to our publication on July 28, one reader said that if I want to live amongst the compliant, "there's plenty of countries that we'd be happy to ship him off to - China, Russia, Cuba, North Korea, just to name a few".

No harm, no foul. China, Russia, Cuba, North Korea are heavens compared to one gentle reader's advice for me to go back to the treetops where I came from [a decade ago].

But I digress.

As it turns out, Australia's state of Victoria has gone a step further, with news.com.au averring that, "Melbourne is now under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world"!

The consequences of this are splattered in the headlines:

From the Australian Financial Review:

  • Victoria's stage four lockdown to shrink national GDP growth
  • Victoria's lockdown to result in extra 250K job losses
  • Victorian small businesses doubt they can survive latest lockdown
The Australian:
  • Victoria lockdown to slash GDP and risk state's AAA credit rating
The Sydney Morning Herald:
  • Victorian lockdown make RBA decision tougher
It could get worse, for as news.com.au reports: "NSW on 'precipice' of growing outbreak" because freedom loving, democracy loving Australians are ignoring restrictions and "majority not wearing masks and many flouting distancing rules."

Victoria accounts for 25% of the national economy, New South Wales around 33%.

The more anti-whatever protesters dig their heels in, the longer Australia gets to heal ... and with far greater disastrous consequences to health and to wealth.

Certainly conspiracy theorists - right or wrong - could sacrifice six weeks of quietude and even grudging compliance.

We can discuss the rights and the wrongs once we get to other side of this pandemic.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

