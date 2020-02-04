NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Coronavirus infects oil market
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   10:30AM

It appears that no one and nothing is immune from the spread of the coronavirus. It's now turned the bull market in crude oil into a bear.

Crude oil prices sank by more than 10% (the technical definition of a bear market) - WTI oil down 15.6%; Brent oil down 16.4% -- at the end of January 2020.

To be sure, the oil market has turned from bull to bear and vice-versa (at least twice) over the past year, but the improving global economic outlook towards the end of 2019 sent prices soaring. WTI oil surged by 35.4% in 2019 and Brent oil gained 34%.

This is not surprising given the outlook for demand and supply. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) forecast global oil demand to grow by 1.2 mb/d in 2020 from 1.0 mb/d in 2019. At the same time, as agreed upon on 6 December 2019, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other oil-producing nations - termed "OPEC+" - reduced production by around 500 kb/d (kilo barrels per day) to 2.1 mb/d, starting 1 January 2020.

Then the coronavirus struck with China as its epicentre - the world's biggest oil importer, accounting for around 20% of total world crude oil imports.

The disruption to "life" caused by the epidemic is expected to slow the Chinese economy's growth - reportedly to 5.0%-5.4% this year versus the IMF's forecast of 6%.

A slowdown in China's domestic economy is a cause for apprehension for the oil market in itself. But it becomes of greater concern when every other government issue directives banning travel ... in and out of China.

Planes, trains and automobiles will have less need for oil, as will factories. The slowdown in the Chinese economy alone will have a negative impact on other nations.

The ban on Chinese tourists will aggravate this. Data from the China Tourism Authority show that Chinese tourists took 149 million trips in 2018, with total spending amounting to US$130 billion - or the size of Luxembourg, Iceland and Cambodia, together.

Not surprising, OPEC+ is scrambling and considering additional production cuts of 500,000 bpd to stabilise oil prices.

But how much more reduction in production can oil exporting countries withstand without affecting their overall revenues? Higher prices would boost their income but negated by lower output and exports as well as the demand for oil.

Link to something GkMEoyCO