Chief economist update: Coronavirus causes equity market correction

"Coronavirus spreads to 33 countries in nine days"

"The coronavirus crisis has deepened over the weekend, with the number of countries affected climbing past 60 and the death toll hitting 3000."

So goes another grim headline from Associated Press which, I surmise, is to take eyeballs and/or readership from other media organisations by printing the gloomiest and doomiest headline of them all.

But it's working. The CBOE VIX index - the fear gauge - jumped to a reading of 40.1 at the close of last Friday's trading - the highest since 2011.

Most global equity markets are now in correction, and rightfully so. The disruption that has been caused by the fear of contracting the virus has had a noticeable impact on daily life; depressing demand, impact on global supply chains and inhibiting productive capacity.

Weak demand and decreased production (due to the unavailability of raw materials/parts) has led to reduced economic activity and lower economic growth.

But does this spell the end of the world as we know it?

For sure and for certain global economic growth will take a hit. But this will be temporary.

Like all diseases, epidemics and pandemics before it, a cure, a serum, a vaccine will be developed for the coronavirus. This or we're all kaput and singing psalms with the cherubim and seraphim for eternity (those of us who weren't naughty at least).

Global monetary and fiscal authorities would just have to provide assurances and/or concrete policy support until the world shakes off the coronavirus...and they are.

The hardest thing to decide on right here and right now is whether to buy the "correction" or wait a few days/weeks more lest we catch a falling knife.