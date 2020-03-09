Chief economist update: Coronaphobia sickens Japan

Coronaphobia - the "irrational fear" of getting infected with the coronavirus.

Numerous medical experts have offered calming and logical prognoses for the epidemic but these two words - irrational and fear - would be, in a manner of speaking, the death of us all.

This fear has prompted the Italian government to lock down the entire Lombardy region, along with at least 15 neighbouring provinces, including Milan.

This fear has led to Australians' panic buying of toilet paper. There must be truth in the joke that Australians are so scared of the coronavirus, they're shitting themselves! Another is courtesy of my drinking buddy, that "COVID-19 also causes insanity".

But I digress.

While most nations around the world are reeling from the virtual freezing of economic activity in their respective economies and sharp declines in their equity markets, Japan is fast becoming a special (basket) case.

Japan's economy contracted at an annualised rate of 7.1% in the December 2019 quarter following a mere 0.5% uptick in the previous quarter, as private consumption declined by 2.9% over the three-month period due to the typhoon that hit the country and in reaction to the government's lifting of the consumption tax rate from 8% to 10% in October.

Business investment dropped by 3.7% and while net exports contributed 0.5 percentage points to fourth quarter GDP, this is due to a 10.1% tumble in imports and a 0.4% decline in exports.

That was bad then...and that was before coronaphobia.

Recent reports that Japanese real wages rose by 0.7% in January - the first increase in four months - or 2.8% year-on-year would have provided a positive impetus for consumer spending and by extension, the economy going forward.

However, a separate report showing that household spending fell for a fourth straight month (-3.9% year-on-year) in January indicate that Japanese consumers have been tightening their purse strings even before the coronavirus scare became full-blown.

There goes the BOJ's oft-repeated claim that, "domestic demand is likely to follow an uptrend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending being maintained in both the corporate and household sectors..."

The on-going global slowing, and exacerbated by the yen's safe-haven strength, compounds the hit on the Japanese economy, practically ensuring another recession, with economists predicting an annualised contraction of 1.2% in the March quarter this year.

There's also the risk that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - scheduled for July this year - will be cancelled. If so, the cancellation is expected to shave 0.1%-0.3% off Japan's GDP growth for FY 2020-2021.

It's therefore hardly surprising that financial markets widely expect the BOJ to announce an easing monetary policy very, very soon.

But with its policy rate at negative 0.1% and targets the 10-year JGBs at zero, it may have very little option but to start the yen printing press.