Chief economist update: China and Australia's interdependence

While China continues to ramp up its attempts to bring Australia to heel through rhetoric, threats and measures limiting/banning imports of Australian products - from barley to lobsters to wine - into its shores, China remains our top export market.

Preliminary estimates by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show that the country's merchandise goods trade surplus expanded to A$10.1 billion in April - the third highest on record.

Sure, April's trade surplus was mainly driven by a 7% slump in imports but despite the paltry 0.03% increase in exports over the month, at A$35,952 million, it is the biggest amount of shipment Australia sold overseas.

"And the wonder of it all", to borrow from Eric Clapton, is in the details, indicating that China remains Australia's "frenemy". The ABS report reveals that in April, exports to China increased by A$591 million (4%) - outpacing the increase in shipments to the next top three countries combined - Japan (A$297 million); South Korea (A$118 million); India (A$23 million).

Digging deeper, here's what the ABS prepared earlier:

"Driving the increase to Australia's largest trading partner, China: non-monetary gold, up $282m (129%) metalliferous ores, up $204m (2%)

Gold exports to China occurred for the second month in a row, following a 14-month period of nil trade.

The increase in metalliferous ores to China, reaching $10,858m, was driven by iron ore, up $234m to $10,551m. Both reaching record highs for the second month in a row. The increase in iron ore was driven by price which increased 4%, offsetting a 1% decline in quantity."

Sure, but the "1% decline in quantity" followed March's good result when China bought 4% more iron ore (lump) and 1% more iron ore (fines).

Then again, China's recent 'campaign' to reverse the uptrend in commodity prices - including iron ore to hit Australia hard (according to the Global Times) - has sent iron prices down by 3.9% to US$207.01 per tonne from the all-time high close of US$215.48 a tonne recorded in early May.

China's also reportedly increasing domestic iron ore exploration efforts and seeking other overseas suppliers to reduce its reliance and punish Australia.

But hey, as Reuters points out, "imports by the rest of the world are rising, with ex-China arrivals estimated at 41.25 million tonnes in March, up from 34.43 million in February and 35.76 million in January" - a likely offshoot of the strengthening global recovery and world government's stimulus and counter-cyclical efforts to sustain this.

A slump in iron ore prices would certainly affect Australia's trade and budget accounts but it's not the be all and end all for the domestic economy. So would completely disengaging with China.

But both Australia and China would be worse off without the other.