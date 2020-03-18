Chief economist update: Australian recession here we come

"If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

This quote, attributed to Alice Roosevelt Longworth - daughter of former US President Teddy Roosevelt - had me struggling on whether or not to submit my daily rant for today.

Here's to hoping I'm 200% way off my rockers, but as one country after another self-isolates itself to contain the still growing coronavirus pandemic, the likelihood that Australia's 28-year run of growth sans recession will come to an end has increased.

Just have a look at the sharp dive the latest Markit Economics JP Morgan Global PMI has taken in February.

Sorry, but that's all the data I have available on Factset.

But according to JP Morgan, the index dropped form 52.2 in January to 46.1 in February: "Its lowest level since May 2009. The more than six-point drop in the headline index was the second sharpest in the survey history, the current record being set in October 2001 (the month directly following the 9/11 attacks)."

And that's just February, before many other countries locked down their borders and implemented social isolation.

In the past, I have always found solace in the Australian dollar's depreciation in times of trouble - the AFR reports: "The Australian dollar has fallen to its lowest level in 17-years overnight, dropping below US60c for the first time since 2003".

But this time is different.

The equilibrium-setting mechanism offered by a free-floating currency is worth zilch when trading partners even ban handshakes. Australia couldn't even give its products for free. Free education, free tours, free whatever are good enough enticements ... but not when citizens of the earth are banned from leaving or entering national domiciles.

Economics 101 dictates that the A$'s depreciation would make imports more expensive, boosting domestic earnings (substitution effect) and improve company earnings via its translation effects.

But with world economic activity frozen, international earnings are down. With Australia nearing complete lockdown, there'll be no domestic earnings to hope for.

Lockdowns and bans from social gatherings would negate the cash splurge from monetary and fiscal authorities. Citizens will have more money that they couldn't spend on and if they could, there's nothing to buy because of disruptions to the supply chain.

The drought and bushfires already raised the likelihood of a negative first quarter 2020 for Australian GDP, the coronavirus guarantees a second quarter - putting the economy in a technical recession.

Having said this, reports that China is starting to re-open for business offer a silver lining, the same way that China's strong growth in 2008-2009 prevented the Australian economy from falling into a recession when many others sank.

While it's almost certain that Australian GDP growth will contract in the first quarter, the succeeding three months to June remains uncertain, depending on the progression of the coronavirus.

Australia and the world could turn in a sharp V-shaped recovery if the virus is licked before then.