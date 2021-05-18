NEWS
Economics

Chief economist: The path to normality

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   12:28PM

Slowing to normal? Slowing or just normalising?

This is the question prompted by the release of China's latest activity stats - a question whose answer will determine future policy moves by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the Politburo.

Retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers for April suggest that China is gradually coming off the low base comparisons of February and March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit, prompting the government to impose draconian lockdown measures that virtually froze social and business activity.

But back to the future and the recent stats.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that China's retail sales grew by 17.7% in the year to April, slowing from March's year-on-year rate of 34.2% (repeat, due to base effect) and less than market expectations for a 25.0% pick up.

Industrial production rose by 9.8% over the same period, down from the 14.1% annual growth rate in March and missing expectations for a 10.0% gain. Fixed asset investment increased by 19.9% in the year to April, down from 25.6% in March and still slightly behind expectations for a 20.0% expansion.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Indicators show that China in on the path towards normality, possibly until August at the latest which, coincidentally is marked by the post-pandemic pool party Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park that went viral on 17 August 2020.

However, the PBOC is not taking any chances. It has kept its benchmark lending rate - the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged for the 12th straight month at 3.85% at its April fixing.

Deducing from its first quarter monetary report (released 11 May), it's not thinking of reducing accommodation yet. According to the report, the PBOC believes that the foundation for China's economic recovery is not yet solid: "Residents' consumption is still constrained and investment growth is insufficient," adding that "prudent" monetary policy would be flexible, targeted and appropriate.

China's central command agrees. In their meeting conducted a day after (May 12) the PBOC's report, they acknowledged that there's still high pressure to support employment and thus, decided to extend unemployment support till the end of this year.

This, despite China's unemployment dropping to a pre-pandemic rate of 5.1% in April from 5.3% in the previous month and 6.2% in February 2020.

At any rate, it appears that China will hit this year's target of "GDP growth of over 6% for 2021" - a low target compared with consensus expectations for around 8.0% growth.

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

