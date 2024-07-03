Channel Capital, Arnott Capital set up strategic partnership

Channel Capital and Arnott Capital have formed a strategic partnership to support business growth and optimise operational efficiencies.

Channel Capital will provide a full suite of non-investment services to Arnott Capital, including trustee responsibilities, operations, client services, distribution, and marketing.

Arnott Capital co-chief investment officer Kenny Arnott said Channel Capital's comprehensive service offering will ensure its investors continue to receive the highest level of service.

"Their expertise in fund operations, risk management and compliance, along with strong relationship management, will bring added value to our clients and business," he said.

"The partnership will enable us to dedicate more resources to researching and analysing investment opportunities, thereby enhancing our ability to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Notably, the Arnott Opportunities Trust, which is available to Australian wholesale investors, posted a return of 12.74% for the year ending 31 May 2024. Since its inception in May 2013, the flagship fund has delivered an annualised return of 19.81% after fees and expenses.

The fund adopts an absolute return strategy, focusing on thematic investment opportunities with an equity bias. It aims to deliver above average returns with below average drawdowns by selectively investing in high-quality assets globally.

Channel Capital co-head of distribution Luke Mandekic said that the firm dedicates a great deal of time to finding high-quality and differentiated investment teams and is pleased to have partnered with Arnott Capital.

"The Arnott Opportunities Trust offers our clients a genuine source of alpha with low correlation to traditional asset classes, a focus on downside protection, and the flexibility to capture opportunities across a variety of market environments," he said.

"Absolute return funds like the Arnott Opportunities Trust dynamically allocate capital across strategies based on market conditions to manage downside risk, complementing traditional portfolio exposures."

Founded by Kenny Arnott in 1999, Arnott Capital manages approximately $500 million for clients including family offices, high-net-worth individuals, private wealth groups, and institutional investors.