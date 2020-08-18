NEWS
Investment
Challenger boutique managing Nikko strategy
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:41PM

Sydney fixed income boutique Ardea Investment Management is now managing a customised strategy for Nikko Asset Management's institutional clients in Japan.

Ardea in February began managing a strategy which aims to deliver JPY Libor plus 2% return after fees, without the use of credit or directional investments. The relationship was first noted in Challenger's annual report for FY20 released last week.

It is for Nikko's Japanese insto clients, with plans to offer the product to Nikko's broader client base in Japan.

Nikko declined to comment on the size of the strategy managed by Ardea.

Towards a perfect currency solution

The two don't plan to extend the relationship beyond the fund, Nikko said.

"The investment approach is very defensive and provides great diversification benefits to an investors broader portfolio. Ardea has worked very closely with Nikko over the past 12 months developing this customised product including spending time with Nikko in Tokyo prior to the recent COVID19, travel restrictions," Ardea said in an emailed statement.

Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Ardea manages about $15.5 billion. Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partner has a minority stake in the business and acts as the distributor.

