NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 11 SEP 2020   12:02PM

Colonial First State has entered into a partnership with graduate coaching provider Striver in order to drive graduates into the financial advice industry.

The partnership will see CFS assisting university graduates with support through education, mentoring and connections to get a head start in their careers.

CFS head of advice relationships Bryce Quirk said for the advice industry to thrive long-term and service the growing demand, they have to compete for talent and increase capacity by attracting graduates.

"There is a fundamental lack of awareness among students and graduates about the benefits of working in financial planning and helping improve people's financial wellbeing," he said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

CFS said a recent study showed just 28% of students enrolled in tertiary financial advice courses end up working for a financial advice firm.

"Our goal is to drive more graduates and more people into the financial planning industry. The more we support high-quality talent to enter the advice profession, the more the sector will thrive - delivering better outcomes for people seeking financial advice," Quirk said.

Striver expects to place 240 students into financial services firms over the next 12 months and has already partnered with IOOF and its subsidiaries, Zurich, Netwealth, BT and Madison Financial Group.

Striver chief executive and founder Alisdair Barr said through the partnership with CFS it wants to bring greater awareness of financial advice as a career path to bring better graduates to the profession.

"The majority of advice businesses that we work for are passionate about what they do and love to see people achieve what's important to them. But we don't, as a collective, talk about what a great profession financial planning can be as a career," he said.

Read more: StriverColonial First StateAlisdair BarrBryce QuirkBTMadison Financial GroupNetwealthZurich
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Heine family sells Netwealth shares
Netwealth reports $43.8m in FY20 profits
CFS super distribution lead joins Allianz Retire+
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
Two Sydney advice firms merge
FS Power50: Vote now
Yarra Capital adds to distribution team
Super funds slapped over smoker premiums
OneVue to take Taiping to court
Adviser jailed over $2m Ponzi scheme
Editor's Choice
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
ALLY SELBY
Shareholders of embattled alternatives investments company Blue Sky have voted in favour of joining the Wilson Asset Management stable at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday afternoon.
Super funds to face parliamentary grilling
ELIZA BAVIN
Some of the country's biggest super funds are set to face parliamentary scrutiny tomorrow as part of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics ongoing review.
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
RI Advice, an IOOF subsidiary, has failed in its attempt to stop ASIC using Royal Commission evidence in its ongoing case against the dealer group.
Mainstream expands private equity offering
ELIZA BAVIN
Mainstream Fund Services has expanded its private equity services in the Asia-Pacific region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Cd8ehrkK