Centuria Bass names new chief executive

Centuria Bass has appointed David Giffin as chief executive, with Yehuda Gottlieb taking the deputy chief executive role.

Giffin joined the business in mid-2024 and has more than 20 years of experience in private lending markets, holding senior positions with a number of financial services firms including Grant Samuel and Commonwealth Bank of Australia. He has been leading Centuria Bass as the deputy chief executive since January 2025.

Gottlieb joined Centuria Bass in early 2020 as managing director of funds and distribution. In his previous roles he worked across investment management, private equity, corporate advisory and corporate strategy.

Giffin and Gottlieb will lead the business as it plans to expand through a listed investment trust (LIT), retail credit products and further institutional investment growth.

The incumbent joint chief executives, Giles Borten and Nicholas Goh, will remain with the business as executive directors, focused on executing business expansion. They will both remain on the investment committee.

"We've made no secret of our plans to further expand our institutional capital base, and we also have our sights set on a LIT and further retail products. Their skillsets are complementary, and we have every confidence David and Yehuda will continue the business' strong growth" said Borten and Goh.

Centuria Bass has grown its assets under management by 21% to $2.3 billion as of June 2025. Centuria Capital Group owns 80% of the business and is anticipated to escalate ownership to 100% by 2026.

"Passing the baton to David and Yehuda not only retains business legacy but enables Centuria Bass to scale and harness tailwinds across the Australian and New Zealand middle market real estate finance sector," Centuria Capital Group joint chief executives John McBain and Jason Huljich said.

"Giles and Nick are still very much part of the business, continuing as executive directors with a primary focus on strategic growth rather than day-to-day management."