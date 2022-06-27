Centrepoint says Diverger offer overlooks strategic value

Diverger's bid for Centrepoint Alliance does not reflect the company's strategic value, the latter's board has determined.

Diverger handed Centrepoint a non-binding indicative offer last Thursday, offering about $65 million for 100% of the company's shares; Centrepoint has been in a trading halt since.

Having now assessed the offer, Centrepoint's board said it is pleased Diverger noted the company's inherent value "which is not represented in the current share price" and that the offer was expressed as a collaborative approach to build a stronger business, however it does not believe the offer reflects its strategic value.

In support of this, Centrepoint noted its extensive adviser network, acquisition of ClearView's advice business and growth in a time when other licensees have shrunk.

"Industry consolidation is a key theme that Centrepoint has pursued over the past 24 months and Centrepoint has significantly benefited from the acquisition of ClearView Advice, which has consolidated a financially stable licensee with strong recurring revenue, high quality advisers and industry leading services to these advisers," it said.

It added that it continues to advance its own pipeline of strategic opportunities with $12.5 million in the bank.

However, Centrepoint is open to discussing the offer and said it will meet with Diverger in the next week to do so.

Diverger is offering shareholders a mixture of cash and Diverger shares, with each Centrepoint share valued at $0.325. It's expected the maximum consideration for both would total $31.8 million and $31.8 million, respectively.

If successful, Diverger's financial adviser network would balloon; Centrepoint's comprises about 1200 advisers, including many self-licensed practices. Combined, the two firms service more than 1400.