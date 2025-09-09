Cbus welcomes new head of risk transformation

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 SEP 2025   12:47PM

Cbus has welcomed Sandra Burns in the newly created role of group head of risk transformation.

Cbus said Burns will lead the fund's enterprise-wide risk transformation program, designing, implementing and embedding Cbus' approach to risk.

Burns will also drive strategic initiatives to modernise and strengthen risk management across Cbus.

With over 25 years' experience in internal audit, risk management, assurance, delivery and operations, primarily in financial services, Cbus said Burns brings deep expertise in leading complex transformation programs.

Prior to taking on her new role, Burns spent more than 20 years at ANZ most recently as head of financial crime transformation in the Australian retail and commercial divisions.

Cbus chief risk officer Martha Georgiou said: "We're delighted to welcome Sandra as our group head of risk transformation. Her deep expertise and proven leadership in complex risk programs will be instrumental in delivering Cbus' risk transformation program and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make."

The new hire comes after two c-suite executives have left the fund this year. Chief investment officer Brett Chatfield left in April to take on a role outside of industry superannuation, and in July, Cbus deputy chief executive and chief member officer Marianne Walker also stepped down from the super fund.

Additionally, APRA set its sights on Cbus in February this year for possible breaches of superannuation legislation, with the regulator announcing the probe alongside a court-enforceable undertaking to address the super fund's risk management and oversight of key fund services.

