Cbus appoints head of responsible investment

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 SEP 2022   11:42AM

The $73 billion industry fund has promoted from within and added the role to its investment leadership team.

Ros McKay has been appointed to the new role, following more than four years in the previous position.

She will be responsible for the evolution of the fund's 'total portfolio' approach to managing ESG investment risks and opportunities, including embedding the ongoing goals in Cbus' Climate Roadmap, the fund said.

"Ros will bring her extensive experience and collaborative style to oversee the advancement of our responsible investing strategy and priorities," chief investment officer Kristian Fok said.

"The strength of Cbus' internal responsible investment team reiterates the importance of building internal capability and expertise so that ESG remains an integrated part of the investment decision-making process, with our members benefiting from new opportunities and innovations.

"Our commitment to managing these opportunities and risks has never been more important."

McKay first joined Cbus in mid-2018 from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors where she was an engagement and policy consultant. She had previously worked at ACSI between 2002 and 2009 as manager, research governance.

McKay has also previously held roles with Victorian Funds Management Corporation and South32.

