NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Cash no longer king
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:33PM

Flows into international and domestic equity ETFs have surged as investors move away from cash, according to Vanguard and the ASX.

International equity ETFs had nearly $2 billion of inflows in the September quarter, followed by domestic equity ETFs at $1.18 billion while cash ETFs had $150.9 million in inflows.

Vanguard head of capital markets for Asia-Pacific Minh Tieu said despite uncertainty with events like the US election, cash is seeing fewer inflows compared to international equities.

"It's possible that many Australian investors are seeing this window as an opportunity to further diversify their portfolios and capture any increased returns," he said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

In addition, $671 million flowed into Australian fixed income ETFs, nearly three times the amount in the June quarter.

The Australian ETF industry had nearly $5 billion in new inflows in the quarter, bringing the ETF industry to $71 billion in assets under management.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"Investors see diversified ETFs as an efficient way to gain exposure to multiple asset classes in a single trade, and a simple way to mitigate market risks by ensuring their portfolios are broadly diversified," Tieu said.

It comes as the BetaShares Australian High Interest Cash ETF (AAA) and ETF Securities Physical Gold (GOLD) were the top two ETFs receiving $166 million and $133 million respectively back in July.

The BlackRock iShares S&P/ASX200 ETF was the top ETF by inflows over the last two weeks, followed by BetaShares Australian Equities Strong Bear.

Read more: ASXVanguardMinh Tieu
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX director retires
Vanguard to cull institutional mandates
Vanguard awards global equity mandate
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
Male-pack mentality holds back boards
Benchmark-lagging LIC faces strategic review
Active manager performance slumps: SPIVA
Real estate manager launches fresh fund
Willis Towers Watson director departs for LIC
IAPF to acquire management rights for $40m
Editor's Choice
Aussie asset managers fourth-fastest in global growth
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:49PM
Australian asset managers are the fourth-fastest growing of their global peers, clocking in 11.9% in compounded annual growth over the last five years, says a new report from Willis Towers Watson.
QSuper head of advice exits
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The head of QSuper's advice unit has departed after the superannuation fund restructured its financial-advice offering to members.
AMP awards mandate to BlackRock
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
BlackRock has won a passive investment strategy mandate from AMP New Zealand for an undisclosed amount.
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
APRA and ASIC have published the latest data on life insurance claims and disputes, demonstrating the difference financial advisers make when it comes to TPD and trauma claims.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
19-20
2020 Wealth Advisor Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
OCT
20
NSW Roundtable Discussion Group 
OCT
20
VIC Member Insured Benefits Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ptwvamP2