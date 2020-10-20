Cash no longer king

Flows into international and domestic equity ETFs have surged as investors move away from cash, according to Vanguard and the ASX.

International equity ETFs had nearly $2 billion of inflows in the September quarter, followed by domestic equity ETFs at $1.18 billion while cash ETFs had $150.9 million in inflows.

Vanguard head of capital markets for Asia-Pacific Minh Tieu said despite uncertainty with events like the US election, cash is seeing fewer inflows compared to international equities.

"It's possible that many Australian investors are seeing this window as an opportunity to further diversify their portfolios and capture any increased returns," he said.

In addition, $671 million flowed into Australian fixed income ETFs, nearly three times the amount in the June quarter.

The Australian ETF industry had nearly $5 billion in new inflows in the quarter, bringing the ETF industry to $71 billion in assets under management.

"Investors see diversified ETFs as an efficient way to gain exposure to multiple asset classes in a single trade, and a simple way to mitigate market risks by ensuring their portfolios are broadly diversified," Tieu said.

It comes as the BetaShares Australian High Interest Cash ETF (AAA) and ETF Securities Physical Gold (GOLD) were the top two ETFs receiving $166 million and $133 million respectively back in July.

The BlackRock iShares S&P/ASX200 ETF was the top ETF by inflows over the last two weeks, followed by BetaShares Australian Equities Strong Bear.