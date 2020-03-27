NEWS
Investment
Cash management account to shutter
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2020   12:07PM

A cash management account distributed by Colonial First State and issued by Bankwest is set to terminate effective June.

The BWA Cash Management Account offered a variable rate of 0.40% per year, and acted as a central account for a usually advised client to manage their investment-related cashflow.

Users could receive their salary, interest payments, dividends, distributions, share sale proceeds or rent from an investment property into the account.

The product is set to terminate on June 30, after a review by CFS and Bankwest.

A CFS spokesperson said the decision was taken in 2019, as CFS prepared to separate from CBA, and is unrelated to the current market environment. Advisers were first notified of the changes last November, according to CFS.

Clients have been advised to nominate alternative cash management accounts, or other means to withdraw their funds by May 15. Accounts will be closed around May 29.

CFS and Bankwest are reminding clients to expect longer-than-usual withdrawal periods, and to reset their automated transactions.

The product was offered by BWA Managed Investments (BWAMI), which is a specialist cash management business.

BWAMI's other product, the BWA cash management trust was terminated June last year, after being in operation for about 14 years.

It had about $170 million at June 2018 end. It charged 60bps in annual management fees, which was paid to CFS as the responsible entity.

A report from Macquarie (which also offers a cash management product) published earlier this month said that 93% of advisers recognise the value of cash management services, but just 50% are able to offer those services to their clients.

Despite the demand, cash management accounts have had a tough time over the last two years, as the central bank cut the official cash rate five times since January 2019.

Earlier this month, Netwealth and HUB24 cut their cash rates to zero following the Reserve Bank's rate cut to 0.50%.

At the next rate cut, the two platforms stayed on hold instead of pushing cash management account rates to the negative territory.

Read more: cash management accountBankwestColonial First StateBWA Cash Management AccountBWA Managed Investments
