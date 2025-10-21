Capital Group takes stake in Qualitas

Capital Group has acquired a substantial stake in Qualitas, taking over co-founder Andrew Schwartz's 15.1 million shares for about $52.9 million.

Qualitas disclosed that the global fund manager took a significant stake in the company the day after Schwartz flagged he offloaded a portion of his holdings.

Capital Group now has a 5.03% interest in the ASX-listed firm. Capital Group declined to comment on acquiring the stake.

Schwartz and his associated entities continue to hold and have voting control over 57.3 million Qualitas shares or nearly 19% of the issued capital.

Qualitas' 2025 annual report shows that Schwartz's total direct and indirect holdings amounted to 23.84%. Redrocks ACS had a 22.3% interest and River Capital had 5.3%.

Qualitas independent chair Andrew Fairley assured shareholders that Schwartz "remains central to our continued success and growth trajectory."

"This transaction marks Andrew's first sale of shares in Qualitas since our IPO nearly four years ago, and he has confirmed to the board his intention to maintain a significant shareholding in the company. His ongoing commitment, combined with the strong institutional backing demonstrated by this transaction, positions Qualitas well to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities ahead," he said.

Qualitas had about $9.5 billion in funds under management (FUM) at the end of June, of which 83% is in real estate private credit and 17% is in real estate private equity.

ASX-listed REIT, the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI), now has $1 billion in FUM.

In 2023-24, Qualitas secured an additional $700 million commitment from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Qualitas Diversified Credit Investments (QDCI) platform.

This brings ADIA's total committed amount to $1.67 billion since its initial investment in August 2022 of $700 million.