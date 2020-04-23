NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Superannuation
Calls for super funds, government to collaborate on energy security
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   4:46PM

The federal government on Wednesday took advantage of the low oil prices to establish Australia's first sovereign energy reserve, and superannuation funds can help, according to an expert.

Energy minister Angus Taylor said the government will buy $94 million of crude oil, after oil prices tumbled on Monday and the United States also topped up its reserve. It will be initially stored in the United States for 10 years.

Australia is heavily reliant on imports to meet its oil needs and, at December end, had only 55 days-worth of fuel, according to the Australian Petroleum Statistics. It has long been under the requirement to hold 90-days of its net oil import mandated by International Energy Agency rules.

Former deputy chair of Australia's Air Force John Blackburn, who now works as a consultant, called for the government to secure its energy reserves since 2011. He authored three reports for NRMA, assisted with a 2015 senate enquiry and with a 2018 parliamentary joint committee.

"We should be thinking about some of our superannuation funds investing in this, with government agreement for long-term [pricing]. This is an investment in our security and future and something I will be arguing in public," Blackburn said.

"This is a case where we should be discussing if this [superannuation investment in energy security] makes sense, how we are going to do it, with probably support from the government and regulation guidelines."

He says superannuation funds could help by investing in Australia's ailing refineries and transportation for oil.

"I would look in that case at the refining industry plus shipping. We need to have capacity but if you have capacity, you still need to move it [refined oil] around Australia and not [have to be] subject to a foreign country or a company's decision on whether or not to do it," Blackburn said.

Blackburn says while the new reserve is a good start, the government should still release analysis of its risks and vulnerabilities of Australia's energy reserves, to help inform the way forward for the newly-set-up reserve.

"Australia hasn't had an energy security update since 2011," he said.

In 2018, the government tasked a committee to look at Australia's liquid fuel security. The committee was to report by end of 2018, but 16 months later, is yet to publish a report.

"The important thing is that it is only a good start, if we look at what we are going to do next." he said.

"We need to look at a pathway where we have storage in Australia. We also need to look at Australia's refining capacity because three of our four remaining refineries are probably old," he said.

Read more: Angus TaylorAustralian Petroleum Statistics
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gaZaJnDR