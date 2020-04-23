Calls for super funds, government to collaborate on energy security

The federal government on Wednesday took advantage of the low oil prices to establish Australia's first sovereign energy reserve, and superannuation funds can help, according to an expert.

Energy minister Angus Taylor said the government will buy $94 million of crude oil, after oil prices tumbled on Monday and the United States also topped up its reserve. It will be initially stored in the United States for 10 years.

Australia is heavily reliant on imports to meet its oil needs and, at December end, had only 55 days-worth of fuel, according to the Australian Petroleum Statistics. It has long been under the requirement to hold 90-days of its net oil import mandated by International Energy Agency rules.

Former deputy chair of Australia's Air Force John Blackburn, who now works as a consultant, called for the government to secure its energy reserves since 2011. He authored three reports for NRMA, assisted with a 2015 senate enquiry and with a 2018 parliamentary joint committee.

"We should be thinking about some of our superannuation funds investing in this, with government agreement for long-term [pricing]. This is an investment in our security and future and something I will be arguing in public," Blackburn said.

"This is a case where we should be discussing if this [superannuation investment in energy security] makes sense, how we are going to do it, with probably support from the government and regulation guidelines."

He says superannuation funds could help by investing in Australia's ailing refineries and transportation for oil.

"I would look in that case at the refining industry plus shipping. We need to have capacity but if you have capacity, you still need to move it [refined oil] around Australia and not [have to be] subject to a foreign country or a company's decision on whether or not to do it," Blackburn said.

Blackburn says while the new reserve is a good start, the government should still release analysis of its risks and vulnerabilities of Australia's energy reserves, to help inform the way forward for the newly-set-up reserve.

"Australia hasn't had an energy security update since 2011," he said.

In 2018, the government tasked a committee to look at Australia's liquid fuel security. The committee was to report by end of 2018, but 16 months later, is yet to publish a report.

"The important thing is that it is only a good start, if we look at what we are going to do next." he said.

"We need to look at a pathway where we have storage in Australia. We also need to look at Australia's refining capacity because three of our four remaining refineries are probably old," he said.