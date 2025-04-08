Newspaper icon
Technology

CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 8 APR 2025   12:08PM

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has launched an AI Fluency certificate to arm financial professionals with the skills to work with Generative AI.

CA ANZ group executive education and marketing Simon Hann said the certificate is designed specifically to help accounting and finance professionals stay competitive in rapidly evolving workplaces.

"The Certificate in AI Fluency exemplifies the dynamic professional development and training initiatives CA ANZ is creating to empower our members and finance professionals to embrace Gen AI. This critical technology is helping augment their key skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptive mindset, and ethical oversight," Hann said.

Co-designer of the certificate, AI and technology expert Inbal Rodnay said developing AI literacy is "the single most impactful thing that any professional can do today" for their career, team, and business, calling the certificate "a perfect starting point."

"We've worked to create learning materials that develop lasting, meaningful skills in what's a rapidly evolving field. The course is practical, and the learning is immediately applicable, so people can confidently integrate AI into their ways of working and stay ahead of industry changes," Rodnay said.

Fellow certificate co-designer, Deloitte chief edge officer Peter Williams said the certificate will equip finance professionals with strategic understanding and practical skills to apply AI through the lens of the consultancy firm's professional and ethical standards.

"The 20-hour program incorporates four micro courses and two expert-led workshops to help participants identify opportunities and then effectively use Gen AI," Williams said.

Enrolments for the certificate are now open and the course will commence in May.

