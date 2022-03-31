BT superannuation lead joins Citi

The acting managing director of superannuation at BT has taken a new role at Citi Australia.

Hannah Oakhill is now head of retail banking and wealth management at Citi, effective this month.

Oakhill joins from BT where she had been serving as acting managing director of superannuation following Melinda Howes' departure in late 2021.

Prior, she was head of customer experience and growth for several years.

A spokesperson for BT confirmed to Financial Standard that Andrew Wallace was appointed in late February to replace Oakhill, taking on the role of managing director, personal and corporate superannuation.

He was previously head of business controls, remediation and governance.

Wallace re-joined BT in 2020, having previously worked there from 2009 to 2013.

He is also a former chief operating officer of Perpetual where he held several general manager roles.

In her new role, Oakhill will assist with the transition of Citi's consumer business to NAB; the acquisition was approved in November last year by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

She brings more than 20 years' experience to Citi, having previously held roles including division director, banking and financial services at Macquarie.

Prior to her role with BT, Oakhill also worked at Westpac between 2004 and 2007 in a senior marketing role.

Alan Machet, chief executive of Citi Australia's consumer bank, said Oakhill was the right person for the job.

"I worked with Hannah during my time at Macquarie and Westpac and know her to be a people-first leader who focuses on delivery and strives for business outperformance," Machet said.

"Hannah's appointment signals the commitment both Citi and NAB have to our successful transition and continued business growth, and Hannah will play a key role in our success as we navigate our new business operating environment."

Oakhill replaces Richard Wilde who had been acting in the role and has now returned to the position of head of digital, delivery and client experience.

Commenting on her new gig, Oakhill said: "I am delighted to be joining such a strong performing business, which is underpinned by a widely-held customer-first approach."

"I am looking forward to working with NAB on the transition of the Citi retail banking and wealth management businesses and will be heavily focused on the customer migration strategy and supporting the team as they move across into NAB."

Earlier this week it was confirmed that BT was also saying goodbye to its longstanding head of investment research and governance, Marnie McLaren.

McLaren has been with the wider Westpac Group for two decades and will depart next week as part of ongoing changes at BT.