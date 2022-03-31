Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

BT superannuation lead joins Citi

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 31 MAR 2022   12:39PM

The acting managing director of superannuation at BT has taken a new role at Citi Australia.

Hannah Oakhill is now head of retail banking and wealth management at Citi, effective this month.

Oakhill joins from BT where she had been serving as acting managing director of superannuation following Melinda Howes' departure in late 2021.

Prior, she was head of customer experience and growth for several years.

A spokesperson for BT confirmed to Financial Standard that Andrew Wallace was appointed in late February to replace Oakhill, taking on the role of managing director, personal and corporate superannuation.

He was previously head of business controls, remediation and governance.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Wallace re-joined BT in 2020, having previously worked there from 2009 to 2013.

He is also a former chief operating officer of Perpetual where he held several general manager roles.

In her new role, Oakhill will assist with the transition of Citi's consumer business to NAB; the acquisition was approved in November last year by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

She brings more than 20 years' experience to Citi, having previously held roles including division director, banking and financial services at Macquarie.

Prior to her role with BT, Oakhill also worked at Westpac between 2004 and 2007 in a senior marketing role.

Alan Machet, chief executive of Citi Australia's consumer bank, said Oakhill was the right person for the job.

"I worked with Hannah during my time at Macquarie and Westpac and know her to be a people-first leader who focuses on delivery and strives for business outperformance," Machet said.

"Hannah's appointment signals the commitment both Citi and NAB have to our successful transition and continued business growth, and Hannah will play a key role in our success as we navigate our new business operating environment."

Oakhill replaces Richard Wilde who had been acting in the role and has now returned to the position of head of digital, delivery and client experience.

Commenting on her new gig, Oakhill said: "I am delighted to be joining such a strong performing business, which is underpinned by a widely-held customer-first approach."

"I am looking forward to working with NAB on the transition of the Citi retail banking and wealth management businesses and will be heavily focused on the customer migration strategy and supporting the team as they move across into NAB."

Earlier this week it was confirmed that BT was also saying goodbye to its longstanding head of investment research and governance, Marnie McLaren.

McLaren has been with the wider Westpac Group for two decades and will depart next week as part of ongoing changes at BT.

Read more: BTNABCiti AustraliaWestpacMacquarieHannah OakhillAlan MachetAndrew WallaceMarnie McLarenFinancial StandardMelinda HowesRichard Wilde
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT adds to platform business leadership
Advisers can help female clients 'break the bias'
AustralianSuper appoints first chief operating officer, hires in New York
Westpac now an open book on pay
VFMC hires from Cbus
AltX appoints head of property risk
WealthO2 hires five to focus on tech solutions
McLaren to leave BT
New digital asset fund launched
Government vows support for SMEs, self-funded retirees

Editor's Choice

Super fund restructures, adds new roles

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
An industry superannuation fund is consolidating its member service and marketing functions in a restructure that sees the addition of some new roles and the departure of a longstanding executive.

Westpac now an open book on pay

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Westpac has informed employees they are now free to discuss their salaries with one another, saying it will no longer enforce confidentiality clauses in contracts.

BT superannuation lead joins Citi

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The acting managing director of superannuation at BT has taken a new role at Citi Australia.

Nucleus Wealth launches direct indexing option

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
Australia's first direct indexing service is here, thanks to investment and wealth manager Nucleus Wealth.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
4

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

MAY
24-25

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.