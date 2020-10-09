BT cuts fees, premiums for super members

From October 1, most BT Super members will pay less in admin fees and insurance premiums - except those with a balance less than $17,000 who will see a rise in admin fees.

"At BT, we've been working to simplify and enhance the products we offer to ensure they continue to meet the needs of our members," BT said in a note to members.

Most members will pay a lower standard administration fee on their BT Super and BT Super for Life products.

Those with more than $17,647 in their super will pay a lower standard admin fee, but those with less than $17,647 (and more than $4000) will pay more in admin fees.

For example, members with a balance of $10,000 will pay $13 per annum more than they previously did.

Those in the BT Lifestage investment option with an account balance of $50,000 currently pay $628 per annum in fees and costs, from 1 October 2020 that will decrease to $573 per annum.

On larger balances the saving is greater, members with $100,000 will save $140 a year and members with $250,000 will save $395 a year.

At the same time, BT announced insurance premiums would also become more affordable for BT Super and BT Super for Life members.

BT recently appointed AIA as its group insurer.

"As part of this change, we've taken the opportunity to review our insurance arrangements to ensure they continue to meet the needs of our members," BT said.

BT Super members with essential cover for death and TPD will enjoy a premium decrease of 8.4%. Those with BT Super Lifetime Insurance death and TPD cover will have a decrease of 11.1%.

The biggest decrease in premiums is for BT Super Tailored Cover salary continuance with a two year benefit period - these premiums are decreasing by 19.5%. The Tailored Cover salary continuance with a five year and age 65 benefit will decrease by 4.10%.

Death and TPD cover for those with the Tailored Cover option will also decrease by 9.7%.

Prior to switching to AIA, BT's group insurance mandate was with BT Life Insurance - the company's own, aligned life insurer.