Brighter Super signs David Koch as ambassador

The $30 billion superannuation fund says the partnership "will help demystify complex financial concepts around superannuation and retirement planning" for members, outlining the metrics by which its success will be measured.

David Koch, also known as Kochie, is taking on the role of brighter retirement ambassador, offering insights and guidance to the fund's members via an online resource center and webinars and in-person seminars.

"As a member-owned fund, every action we take and decision we make is to benefit you. The partnership with Kochie represents an investment in your financial future," Brighter Super said.

"Kochie's expertise in breaking down complex financial information into understandable advice means you'll have access to clear, actionable guidance that can help you make better-informed decisions about your super and retirement planning. We know that members who seek advice and make informed decisions will generally be better off in the long run."

As for how Brighter Super will measure the success of the partnership, the fund said: "We are committed to transparency and will measure the success of our partnership through various metrics, including member participation in events, engagement with our financial literacy resources, and overall member feedback on Kochie and his initiatives."

Brighter Super declined to comment on the commercial aspects of the partnership.

In a statement to Financial Standard, it said: "Our marketing expenditure will be released as part of our disclosures at the Annual Members' Meeting. Except through that disclosure, the contract with David Koch is commercial in confidence."

The super fund's last members meeting took place in November 2023. For FY22-23, it reported promotion, marketing, and sponsorship expenditure of $1.33 million.

Further, it said: "Part of the process of entering into any partnership like this involves an extensive Members' Best Financial Interests assessment. Under this assessment, the main benefits identified were to increase member attendance and engagement at events, and to help encourage members to seek information and advice that will help them achieve better retirement outcomes."

"The focus of the partnership is on existing members, rather than new member acquisition."

Meantime, Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said partnering with Kochie - who retired from television last year - is a key part of the fund's drive to get members thinking about retirement earlier.

"As well as being a much-loved national icon, Kochie has outstanding credentials in finance and personal wealth journalism, and he is a passionate advocate for financial literacy and advice," Farrar said.

"By bringing Kochie's expertise together with the skills of the Brighter Super team, we want to create educational experiences and events that make financial information easy and fun to digest."

A Brighter Super member who met Koch at the fund's headquarters was quoted by the fund as saying he would be an asset to the Brighter Super membership.

"He knows so much about managing money and has always been a strong voice, speaking up in the best interest of Australians," the member said.

"I think he will be an asset to the fund's members, because he'll tell us what we need to know in a way that we'll understand."

In addition to his new role at the fund, Koch is also economic director at Compare the Market, chair of media outlet Ausbiz and chair of the Port Adelaide Football Club. He also chairs Pinstripe Media, a content creation company he founded in 2005. In 2018, Koch partnered with the Association of Financial Advisers - now Financial Advice Association Australia - on a consumer event promoting the value of financial advice.