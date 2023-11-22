BNP Paribas acquires HSBC's hedge fund admin business

BNP Paribas Securities Services has signed an exclusive agreement to take on HSBC's hedge fund administration business.

The transfer of services from HSBC to BNP Paribas will involve the integration of certain employees within BNP Paribas' expert teams and will be offered to 25 clients globally.

It will impact BNP Paribas' entities in several markets, including Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

BNP Paribas said the proposed transfer of services is fully aligned to its integrated bank strategy. This strategy gives the bank's clients access to a "full suite of front-to-back liquid alternative and hedge fund outsourcing solutions" from core fund administration, through to depositary, custody, cash, FX, financing, global markets, and prime brokerage solutions."

BNP Paribas head of strategic business development and transformation, securities services Philippe Benoit said the liquid alternatives and hedge funds sector is an area of focus for BNP Paribas.

"We have steadily invested in this field, with a strong emphasis on our integrated and innovative banking solution range across BNP Paribas' Securities Services and Global Markets business lines," Benoit said.

"Our hedge fund administration offering fully leverages the strengths of BNP Paribas' integrated banking model, combined with our far-reaching approach to digital innovation and client service."

Benoit added the agreement "provides an opportunity to reinforce BNP Paribas' position to meet the "ever-evolving needs of hedge funds and grow alongside them through sustainable partnerships."

The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, following the finalisation of client migrations.

Elsewhere, BNP Paribas head of securities services APAC Franck Dubois recently spoke to Financial Standard, saying he sees "fantastic opportunities ahead" for the group's asset servicing and custody clients down under, including servicing the increasingly popular private assets market.

"We have invested quite significantly to offer a larger variety of credible solutions to service private assets," Dubois said.

"Today, we are the number one bank in Europe within these assets, and we are increasing our capacity in Australia.

"So, we are using the same global platform to grow and develop quite fast in this space."