Investment
Bleak year for dividend growth in Australia
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   12:22PM

As the world surged to a record-year in dividend payouts, Australian companies swam in the other direction and hit 2015 levels, according to Janus Henderson's global dividend index.

In all, listed companies across the world paid $1.43 trillion in dividends in 2019. This is 3.5% higher than 2018 on a headline basis and 5.4% higher on an underlying growth basis.

However, Australia was one of the laggards, and among the weakest of the developed markets.

Australian paid about $55.5 billion in dividends, falling back to 2015 levels of $55.2 billion.

Big, special dividends from BHP and Rio Tinto propped up the headline number for total Aussie dividends.

But if these are taken out, local dividend payout actually fell 3.3%.

"Australia's headline total [rising 3.2%] was boosted by special dividends but this concealed underlying weakness of -3.3%," Janus Henderson said in the report.

About 40% or two fifths of ASX-listed companies cut their dividends in 2019.

The biggest cutters were NAB and Telstra. However, even if these companies had not cut dividends, Australia's dividend growth would still have been flat for 2019.

Commonwealth Bank tumbled from paying the 15th highest dividend in the world in 2018, to the 20th spot. Meanwhile, BHP and Rio Tinto's special dividends landed it in the top-10 dividend payers for the first time in at least seven years.

"Australian dividends last year dropped back below the 2015 level and have only grown by a little over three fifths in the last 10 years, making it among the weakest of the big developed market performers. This in part reflects the market's already high payout ratios with less room for expansion," the report said.

Janus Henderson co-manager of global equity income Ben Lofthouse said world's total dividends will continue to climb up in 2020.

"For the year ahead, the market expects the global economy and company profits to continue to expand, meaning dividends can grow further. 2020 is on track to deliver the fifth consecutive year of record dividends," Lofthouse said.

"Australian payouts have proven more vulnerable than peers elsewhere in part because payout ratios are so high, but also because of the country's exposure to China. This really highlights how a global approach to income enables investors to take advantage of the benefits of both geographical and sectoral diversification."

