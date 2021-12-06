Blackstone invests $925m for stake in Grosvenor Place

Blackstone has invested $925m to buy a 50% share in the Grosvenor Place office tower in Sydney CBD.

The private equity giant has acquired the stake from Dexus (37.5%) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (12.5%).

Dexus said it would use part of its proceeds ($694m) from the sale to repay debt.

The 50% stake in Grosvenor Place initially came to market in 2020, and in November that year, Dexus announced that China Investment Corporation (CIC) had conditionally agreed to the stake.

When the deal did not settle, reports began to surface in October 2021 that CIC was walking away from the deal.

CIC already owns a 25% stake in Grosvenor Place through an office fund managed by Mirvac, which was inherited from its acquisition of the Investa Office portfolio in 2015.

The remaining 25% in the Sydney skyscraper is owned by Commonwealth Super Corporation.

Blackstone is also bidding to take over Crown Resorts Casino Group for $8.5 billion.