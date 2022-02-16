NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Blackstone agrees $8.9bn deal with Crown

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 FEB 2022   12:18PM

Crown has accepted Blackstone's latest takeover bid for the Australian casino giant, totalling $8.9 billion.

The US private equity firm is offering $13.10 cash per Crown share, which is around 11% higher than its initial approach for the company last year.

It is also nearly a third higher than Crown's share price of $9.90 in mid-November, the day before it received an acquisition proposal from Blackstone pitched at $12.50 a share.

Crown chief executive Steve McCann described it as a "compelling offer".

"The agreement with Blackstone also highlights the strength of the Crown brand and confidence in our future as we emerge from some challenging times, which is welcome news for our people, customers and stakeholders," he said.

Crown chair Ziggy Switkowski agreed that the deal represents good value for shareholders.

"The board has fully considered the Blackstone Transaction and unanimously recommends the proposal, subject to customary conditions such as an independent expert concluding the transaction is in the best interests of Crown shareholders and there being no superior proposal," Switkowski said.

In addition to shareholder approval, the deal still requires approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and each gaming regulatory authority.

Read more: CrownBlackstoneZiggy SwitkowskiSteve McCann
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Blackstone inches closer to Crown Resorts deal
Foreign investment in Australian commercial property hits record high
Blackstone buys GIC's stake in logistics trust for $2.1bn
Blackstone invests $925m for stake in Grosvenor Place
Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief
Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
La Trobe completes half billion issuance
La Trobe Financial expands executive team
London Stock Exchange in talks to buy Refinitiv
Call for super funds to divest gambling interests

Editor's Choice

Former Pinnacle executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former director of distribution at Pinnacle Investment Management has taken on a new role with a Bennelong boutique.

Infocus adds four practices to network

KARREN VERGARA
Infocus added four new financial advice firms to the fold, including welcoming Victoria Devine's Zella Wealth.

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report

CHLOE WALKER
A new report from the Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association (SMSFA) and the University of Adelaide has found the Australian Taxation Office is increasingly underestimating the performance of SMSFs.

CSLR will not fully protect investors

KARREN VERGARA
With the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime closer to passing, there are fears it will fall short of protecting consumers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.