Blackstone agrees $8.9bn deal with Crown

Crown has accepted Blackstone's latest takeover bid for the Australian casino giant, totalling $8.9 billion.

The US private equity firm is offering $13.10 cash per Crown share, which is around 11% higher than its initial approach for the company last year.

It is also nearly a third higher than Crown's share price of $9.90 in mid-November, the day before it received an acquisition proposal from Blackstone pitched at $12.50 a share.

Crown chief executive Steve McCann described it as a "compelling offer".

"The agreement with Blackstone also highlights the strength of the Crown brand and confidence in our future as we emerge from some challenging times, which is welcome news for our people, customers and stakeholders," he said.

Crown chair Ziggy Switkowski agreed that the deal represents good value for shareholders.

"The board has fully considered the Blackstone Transaction and unanimously recommends the proposal, subject to customary conditions such as an independent expert concluding the transaction is in the best interests of Crown shareholders and there being no superior proposal," Switkowski said.

In addition to shareholder approval, the deal still requires approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and each gaming regulatory authority.