Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch dayBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 12 JAN 2024 12:51PM
Read more: ETF, ARK Invest, Bitwise, BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, Securities, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Following approval to convert its US$28 billion primary bitcoin trust into a spot ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust dominated trading volumes, however the extent to which that could be from capital outflows is unclear.
Grayscale received appropriately 43% of the overall dollar volume among the 11 newly launched spot bitcoin ETFs launched yesterday, with BlackRock securing roughly 30%, and Fidelity 14%.
Other market players such as ARK Invest, Bitwise, Invesco all captured less than 5%.
However, in a bid to gain a competitive edge, Bitwise, ARK Invest, and Invesco have announced a strategy of offering zero fees for the initial six months, reverting to set fee rates of 0.24%, 0.25%, and 0.59% respectively thereafter.
Grayscale stands out as the costliest option, imposing a 1.5% fee, while BlackRock maintains a 0.3% fee, and Fidelity settles at 0.39%.
Despite the current institutional enthusiasm for bitcoin, Vanguard has reportedly declined to offer a bitcoin ETF or offer funds from other issuers on its trading platform, citing a misalignment with its investment principles.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Stake names new chief executive
Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day
Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest
Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER