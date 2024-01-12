Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Following approval to convert its US$28 billion primary bitcoin trust into a spot ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust dominated trading volumes, however the extent to which that could be from capital outflows is unclear.

Grayscale received appropriately 43% of the overall dollar volume among the 11 newly launched spot bitcoin ETFs launched yesterday, with BlackRock securing roughly 30%, and Fidelity 14%.

Other market players such as ARK Invest, Bitwise, Invesco all captured less than 5%.

However, in a bid to gain a competitive edge, Bitwise, ARK Invest, and Invesco have announced a strategy of offering zero fees for the initial six months, reverting to set fee rates of 0.24%, 0.25%, and 0.59% respectively thereafter.

Grayscale stands out as the costliest option, imposing a 1.5% fee, while BlackRock maintains a 0.3% fee, and Fidelity settles at 0.39%.

Despite the current institutional enthusiasm for bitcoin, Vanguard has reportedly declined to offer a bitcoin ETF or offer funds from other issuers on its trading platform, citing a misalignment with its investment principles.