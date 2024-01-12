Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 12 JAN 2024   12:51PM

On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Following approval to convert its US$28 billion primary bitcoin trust into a spot ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust dominated trading volumes, however the extent to which that could be from capital outflows is unclear.

Grayscale received appropriately 43% of the overall dollar volume among the 11 newly launched spot bitcoin ETFs launched yesterday, with BlackRock securing roughly 30%, and Fidelity 14%.

Other market players such as ARK Invest, Bitwise, Invesco all captured less than 5%.

However, in a bid to gain a competitive edge, Bitwise, ARK Invest, and Invesco have announced a strategy of offering zero fees for the initial six months, reverting to set fee rates of 0.24%, 0.25%, and 0.59% respectively thereafter.

Grayscale stands out as the costliest option, imposing a 1.5% fee, while BlackRock maintains a 0.3% fee, and Fidelity settles at 0.39%.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Despite the current institutional enthusiasm for bitcoin, Vanguard has reportedly declined to offer a bitcoin ETF or offer funds from other issuers on its trading platform, citing a misalignment with its investment principles.

Read more: ETFARK InvestBitwiseBlackRockFidelityInvescoSecuritiesGrayscale Bitcoin Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bitcoin ETFs given green light by US regulator
Stake names new chief executive
BlackRock to cull 3% of global workforce
BlackRock grows private credit business
Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds
BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF
VanEck launches AUD-hedged equity ETFs
Maple-Brown Abbott names distribution heads
Industry fund chief steps down
MLC Life names operations, people chiefs

Editor's Choice

Stake names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
A former BlackRock executive will take the helm at Stake as the trading platform's co-founder Matt Leibowitz steps down from the post.

Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

ANDREW MCKEAN
On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest

KARREN VERGARA
While its affiliates delivered $41.9 million in performance fees, Pinnacle Investment Management said several detractors, such as a write down of OpenInvest, could dampen its half-year results.

Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About $124 million has been shaved off the value of Centuria's Office REIT.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.