Investment

Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024   12:39PM

A Vietnamese billionaire property developer has been sentenced to death for embezzling US$12.5 billion - the country's largest case of financial fraud, several reports show.

The People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday handed down the death sentence to Truong My Lan, the chair of property development group Van Thinh Phat, who was found guilty of bribery, violating banking regulations, and embezzlement, the country's popular media outlet VN Express said.

VN Express reports that Lan took advantage of the government's plan to restructure the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) between 2012 to 2022, in which Lan and her accomplices, which included family members, obtained 2500 loans that led to losses of VND677 trillion (US$27bn) to SCB.

"To cover the wrongdoing at SCB, Lan ordered her subordinates to bribe auditors of the State Bank of Vietnam," the report said.

Citing the judges, VN Express said that Lan indirectly owned a 91.5% stake in SCB through many individuals and ordered leaders of the bank to approve loans for companies in Van Thinh Phat's ecosystem so she can withdraw money from the bank. Lan has 15 days to appeal the decision.

Truong Hue Van, the chief executive Van Thinh Phat and niece of Lan, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for helping her aunt in the same trial.

PBS reports that Van Thinh Phat grew to become one of Vietnam's richest real estate firms, building luxury residential property, offices, hotels, and shopping centres.

"This made her a key player in the country's financial industry. She orchestrated the 2011 merger of the beleaguered SCB bank with two other lenders in coordination with Vietnam's central bank," PBS said.

The Associated Press reports that 85 other people are being prosecuted in connection with the matter.

Read more: SCBVan Thinh PhatVN ExpressPBSAssociated PressCourt of Ho Chi Minh CitySaigon Commercial BankState Bank of VietnamTruong Hue VanTruong My Lan
