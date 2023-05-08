Betashares launches new global shares ETFs

The Betashares Global Shares (ex-Australia) ETF (BGBL) and its currency hedged equivalent (HGBL) will commence trading on the ASX the coming weeks.

The new funds track an index which provides exposure to approximately 1500 global companies across more than 20 developed market countries, excluding Australia.

Management fees come in at 0.08% p.a.and 0.11% p.a. respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the group is proud to lead efforts to expand the range of portfolio building blocks available for use within a well-constructed portfolio.

"Over the last decade we've carefully built a diverse offering of innovative and complementary investment strategies to assist investors and their advisers to build better portfolios," he said.

"The upcoming launch of our new Global Shares ETFs represent a thoughtful addition to our range of core exposures and demonstrates our commitment to maintaining our position as the home of ETFs in Australia."

About 32% of local investors use ETFs as the core of their investment portfolio. In 2019, just 4% did.

Total industry assets under management sat at a record $142.6 billion as at March end, Betashares analysis shows. Meanwhile, Global X expects the local ETF industry to grow to $200 billion in the next two years, with 350 products on offer.