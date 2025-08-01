Newspaper icon
Betashares adds global bond ETF to lineup

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 1 AUG 2025   12:25PM

Betashares introduced a new global bond ETF, providing Australian investors instant access to over 30,000 treasury, government-related, corporate and securitised bonds from across the world.

The Global Aggregate Bond Currency Hedged ETF (ASX: WBND) is the first ETF in Australia that aims to track the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (AUD Hedged), which is used by APRA in the performance test for superannuation funds, Betashares said.

The ETF, covering more than 25 currencies and 70 countries, offers an efficient, core fixed income building block for diversifications, while providing better tax outcomes by electing to implement TOFA hedging - a specialised structure that aims to deliver more efficient after-tax outcomes and smoother cash distribution profiles to Australian investors.

The launch comes as central banks around the world have entered a rate-easing cycle, resulting in more interest in cash and fixed income ETFs with net flows reaching close to nearly $10 billion over the past financial year.

Betashares believes investor interest in fixed income will continue to grow.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said WBND is a cost-effective way to invest in a diversified portfolio of investment grade global bonds and is designed for the unique needs of local investors.

"Our market leadership in cash and income ETFs allows us to leverage our scale and understanding of Australian investors to help them meet their wealth creation goals," Vynokur explained.

"To that end, WBND represents a core building block for Australian investors seeking exposure to a global portfolio of bonds.

"WBND is the only ETF that tracks the official APRA benchmark for the asset class and is constructed with more efficient after-tax outcomes, as well as smoother cash distribution profiles, for Australian investors in mind."

Betashares has over $14 billion in funds under management across cash and fixed income ETFs, and about $50 billion in assets under management across all offerings.

