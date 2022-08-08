Berkshire posts $53bn investment loss

Berkshire Hathaway has reported a US$53 billion loss on its investments during the quarter.

However, Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly report explained that unrealised gains and losses arising from changes in market price of investments in equity securities are included in its reported earnings, thereby significantly increasing the volatility of periodic net earnings.

Berkshire Hathaway argued: "We believe that investment gains/losses, whether realised from sales or unrealised from changes in market prices, are often meaningless in terms of understanding our reported consolidated earnings or evaluating our periodic economic performance."

"We continue to believe the investment gains/losses recorded in earnings in any given period has little analytical or predictive value."

Berkshire Hathaway also suffered a net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of US$43.8 billion.

The company explained that Covid continues to affect its operating businesses. Despite significant government and private sector actions to control the spread and mitigate the virus' effects, disruptions of supply chains and higher costs have persisted it said.

Further, Berkshire Hathaway said: "the development of geopolitical conflicts in 2022 have contributed to disruptions of supply chains, resulting in cost increases for commodities, goods and services in many parts of the world."

"The economic effects from these events over longer terms cannot be reasonably estimated at this time."

In better news for the company, Berkshire Hathaway's operating profits grew over the second quarter despite consensus expectations of slowed growth.

Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings of $9.3 billion also represented a 38.8% increase from a year prior.