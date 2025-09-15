Newspaper icon
Bennelong FM expands into private credit with US partnership

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 15 SEP 2025   11:45AM

Bennelong Funds Management has partnered with US lender Monroe Capital, bringing a new private credit opportunity for Australian investors.

This marks a step for the fund manager, branching into new asset classes to cater to evolving investor needs. Currently, it has partners in equities, fixed income and infrastructure.

"It is our strategic intent to augment our long-standing Australian capabilities by working with international specialists across all established asset classes," said Gillian Larkins, chair of Bennelong Funds Management board.

Monroe Capital manages US$21.6 billion, specialising in diversified private credit solutions, with a focus on US lower middle market direct lending to institutional and high-net-worth investors. It focuses on providing unitranche loans to companies diversified across industries in US and Canada.

"We believe Monroe Capital is a specialist international manager with the proven expertise and scale to offer a valuable private credit alternative to local investors," said John Burke, chief executive at Bennelong Funds Management.

Alex Kim, managing director and head of APAC at Monroe Capital, said the firm's focus on middle market lending is characterised by less competition, offering investors access to a market segment with potential high returns and more downside protection.

"Launching our private credit strategy via Bennelong's Australian-domiciled fund marks a pivotal step in democratising access to institutional-grade credit strategies," said Zia Uddin, president at Monroe Capital.

"We're opening the door for qualifying investors to participate in a resilient asset class that has historically delivered stable income and downside protection."

Bennelong plans to launch a local registered vehicle in the coming months.

Last month, Bennelong shut its affiliate Touchstone Asset Management as it struggled to maintain scale in the current environment. Touchstone was launched in 2015 and at its height it managed some $3.5 billion funds.

