Banks still failing customers after Royal Commission

A review of Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) complaints data shows over 31,000 complaints have been made in the wake of the Royal Commission, according to CHOICE.

Complaints around credit products revealed many customers have still been facing irresponsible lending, charging of incorrect fees, poor customer service, fraud, and unfair terms and conditions.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland called out the banks for not stepping up to the plate in the wake of the Royal Commission.

Additionally, Kirkland said this is occurring as crossbench senators in the federal government are amid deciding on a government proposal to roll back consumer protections.

"The banks promised they'd clean up their act after the shame of the Royal Commission hearings but over 31,000 credit complaints show there are still huge problems in the system," Kirkland said.

"Repealing safe lending laws is an extraordinary thing to do when many Australians are struggling in the wake of COVID-19.

"If passed, this will be the biggest handout to the banks we've seen in decades. This is a time for the Senate to do what it was created to do - temper the influence of lobbyists and make sure Australians are put first."

Kirkland said ABS data has shown that mortgage lending it at an all-time high, so many more Australians could be at risk.

"Right now, ABS data shows that mortgage lending is at record highs. This is fuelling a housing boom that is pushing home ownership out of reach of many more Australians," he said.

"Scrapping safe lending will land many people with large debts they can't afford and take away their ability to receive justice.

"This contradicts the very first recommendation of the Banking Royal Commission - to leave safe lending laws intact."