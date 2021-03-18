Banks should pay advice exit levy: TAA

The Advisers Association (TAA) is calling on the government to mandate major banks and institutions pay an exit levy upon leaving the advice industry to provide relief for financial advisers and mitigate the increasing levy.

Earlier this month the Australian Securities and Investments Commission announced the adviser levy will increase by the equivalent of 160% over two years.

A sole practitioner will be required to pay $3926 while a retail advice licensee will be charged $1500 per licence and an additional $2426 per authorised representative.

TAA is pushing for the government to impose an exit fee of $7400 per adviser for banks and institutions that are getting out of the sector.

TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald said the ASIC levy is only being charged to those who are choosing to remain in the industry.

"By exiting advice, the major banks, despite being largely responsible for some of the poorest behaviours, are able to avoid paying their fair share. It's simply not good enough," Macdonald said.

TAA also wants the government to provide relief to the remaining advisers who are committed to the profession by allowing them to pay a more reasonable amount so sustain the industry.

"Expecting these advisers and their clients to just keep paying ever-increasing costs for the sins of the past, largely committed by the big end of town, is unconscionable," Macdonald said.

The TAA acknowledged that Treasury is responsible for the model that causes the levy hikes and is pushing for a remodel and review of the downstream impact of the levy.

The TAA said the original cost of $900 per adviser is a reasonable cost however the advice firms with the worst behaviour no longer have to pay the higher fee as they have left.

"What we have now is an abnormal market where the worst users don't have to pay because they exited. They should not be allowed to just walk away from the levy scot-free," Macdonald said.