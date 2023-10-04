AZ NGA acquires stake in $1bn advice firm

AZ NGA will acquire an undisclosed stake in a Western Australian practice that has $1 billion in funds under advice.

The Wealth Designers (TWD) is the latest addition to AZ NGA's stable, joining member firms McKinley Plowman, Wealthwise, and On-Track Financial Solutions.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett wants to aggressively expand to Western Australia, flagging more acquisition soon.

There is a lot of alignment between AZ NGA and TWD in terms of thinking, values, and culture, Barrett said.

"TWD is very much focused on growth. The business has the right people, structure, and systems in place to achieve its growth ambitions and mission to help more Australians achieve their financial goals."

TWD was founded by Troy MacMillan in 2009 and has grown to 47 staff nationwide, two of which are based in Sydney. It specialises in providing values-based advice, wealth management and UK pension transfers for professionals, business owners, farmers, high-net-worth investors.

MacMillan said: "We had grown to a certain size, mainly organically, but we recognised that, in order to achieve our goals, we needed additional firepower."

"AZ NGA brings that firepower. We want to have a boutique office in every Australian capital city disseminating our unique style of values-based advice and we are ready to start ramping things up."

This week, TWD launched Start Well, its financial literacy program for clients' children and grandchildren.

"Helping young people start their financial empowerment journeys early on, means that they only need small actions now to create a big impact for the future. Parents (clients) who are diligently setting funds aside for their kids have expressed that their kids don't have the tools to manage money," TWD financial adviser Dawn Thomas said in launching the initiative.

It will host a session for parents and grandparents in November with the first workshop taking place in January.