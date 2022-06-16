AXA IM revamps senior leadership team

AXA IM Alts has announced a number of senior internal appointments to its Australian leadership team as part of its ongoing plan to drive growth in Australia's market.

Antoine Mesnage has been appointed as AXA IM Alts head of Australia, effective from October 1, replacing Kumar Kalyanakumar.

AXA has also announced that Chris Willey and James Cox have been promoted to the respective positions of head of asset management and ESG, and head of fund management. They replace Quentin Shaw who previously held the combined role of head of asset and funds management.

In a statement, AXA said that since 2016, both Kalyanakumar and Shaw had been instrumental in successfully developing the businesses expertise in the Australian market and had repositioned the Australian platform as a leader in the alternative real estate market.

"Both will depart the business on September 30 2022 to allow for an orderly transition," a company statement said.

Mesnage, currently head of transactions for France at AXA IM Alts, will relocate to Australia and brings over 16 years of real estate investment management expertise. In his current role, he's been responsible for leading over €11 billion euros of transactions on behalf of AXA clients across all strategies and sectors, including residential and forestry.

Willey has over 27 years' experience in the institutional fund management sector and is recognised as a leader in the local market on ESG integration into asset management.

Likewise, Cox brings a wealth of expertise spanning a number of different roles within the real estate and fund management sector and has spent the past several years spearheading the AXA Group's deployment of capital in the Australian market.

Both Willey and Cox have over 15 years with the Australian business.

Head of Asia Pacific at AXA IM Alts Laurent Jacquemin said: "The Australian business is integral to our sizeable growth ambitions for the APAC region. Antoine brings significant knowledge, skills and years of expertise from his time in Europe."

"As long standing senior members of the Australian business, and with a deep understanding of the local market, Chris and James will be instrumental in complementing Antoine in achieving our growth ambitions."

Jacquemin also thanked departing employees Kalyanakumar and Shaw for their contributions to the business.

Kalyanakumar commented: "After successfully leading the transition of the business from a boutique to be part of a global platform, the recent successes of the business has positioned it well to strengthen its reputation as a leader in real estate."

"I'm looking forward to embarking on a new chapter and playing an influential role within the institutional real estate and infrastructure sector. Sustainable and responsible investment is a passion of mine and it will be central to long term performance as the world transitions to a low carbon economy."

On his departure, Shaw said: "The strong culture and enduring relationships with our capital partners built over the last 18 years forms the bedrock of this immensely successful business. I am proud to have been part of this wonderful journey."