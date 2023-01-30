Newspaper icon
Aware Super's Intermodal Terminal Company to build $400m terminal

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 30 JAN 2023   12:33PM

Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC), fully owned by Aware Super, plans to build and operate a $400 million terminal to unlock Australia's supply chain.

The planned terminal in Melbourne's north, set to be completed in 2025, will be Australia's largest intermodal terminal.

ITC founder and chief executive Mishkel Maharaj said: "ITC is delighted to announce the Somerton Intermodal Terminal (SIT) as the first independently constructed, maintained, and operated terminal in our portfolio."

"We welcome all participants in Australia's supply chain to benefit from the strategic capacity this asset will introduce into the nation's supply chain network."

Further, the terminal will bring significant benefits such as lower carbon emissions and air pollution, reduced traffic congestion, and improved road safety, he added.

SIT will process over one million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU) annually, reducing truck trips on Melbourne roads by 500,000, saving 451 million litres of fuel, and reducing carbon emissions by 189,000 tonnes, ITC said.

SIT will provide a cost-effective and efficient solution to maximise the utilisation of the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project. It will also be a key node in the state and federal government's Port Rail Shuttle Network connecting cargo from the Port of Melbourne, ITC added.

Aware Super associate portfolio manager infrastructure and real assets, and ITC director Krish Gandy commented: "Platform companies like ITC are a great example of how Aware Super is actively investing to help deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long term on behalf of our members."

"We're extremely pleased ITC has announced its first project, the Somerton Intermodal Terminal in Victoria, as we believe it will become a vitally important strategic asset for Melbourne as well as enabling the nation to benefit from an open and competitive rail freight network."

ITC is a new investment platform launched in December 2022, backed by Aware Super.

Aware Super said it unveiled ITC to deliver strong risk adjusted returns for members through sourcing new investment opportunities and innovative investing strategies.

