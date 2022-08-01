Aware Super completes agricultural land sale

Aware Super has sold its Lake Boga farming portfolio to agricultural investment firm goFarm for approximately $30 million.

The 9000 hectares of agricultural land between Lake Boga and Kerang in northern Victoria was put up for sale in September last year. For the last 16 years, Kilter Rural was charged with managing the asset.

Its buyer, goFarm, led by chair Robert Costa, is a joint venture between managing director Liam Lenaghan and Costa Asset Management, the private investment arm of the Costa family.

The company purchased the land, plant and equipment at Lake Boga as well as 8167 megalitres of low-reliability water entitlements. The asset includes one of the nation's largest tomato enterprises, a commercial plum orchard, a sheep grazing enterprise and biodiversity zones.

Aware Super has retained ownership of high-reliability water rights that were previously part of the portfolio.

"We're really proud of what we accomplished with this investment over the 16 years it was owned by VicSuper and then Aware Super, after the funds merged in 2020," Aware Super's senior portfolio manager, infrastructure Mark Hector said.

"It was always our intention to divest the farmland after a period of transformation and growth, and to redeploy the capital into exciting new investment opportunities that will keep delivering the strong, longterm returns our members expect."

He added that the asset is in good hands with the new owner, who will continue to invest in the business and ensure it has a prosperous future.

"Meanwhile, we'll continue to invest in strong, sustainable agricultural assets that support regional Australia and deliver strong, long-term returns for our members," he said.