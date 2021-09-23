Aware Super builds out affordable housing

The $140 billion super fund is furthering its commitment to affordable housing with the acquisition of a site in Melbourne.

Aware Super and its investment Partner Altis Property Partners purchased the 7000 square metre Bayview on the Park site and will develop 300 units which are to be rented as essential worker affordable housing.

"We know that finding safe, secure, quality affordable housing close to where they work is a real challenge for essential workers - many of whom are our members - and we are determined to play our part in the solution through investments such as this," Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham said.

"Aware Super has been investing in essential worker affordable housing for more than three years and during that time we have refined our approach from purchasing excess stock to underwriting shovel ready projects to now building and developing units ourselves."

The fund already has an interest in the build-to-rent sector. The new site takes its commitment to essential worker affordable housing to nearly $1 billion.

In February, Aware Super announced it was constructing 300 affordable housing units and 8750 square metres of office and retail space close to Liverpool Hospital.

The fund is also developing 100 essential-worker affordable housing units, which are part of the Alphington development in Melbourne.

Other affordable housing investments include Epping, Waterloo, Hurstville, Northmead, Miranda (NSW); Moonee Ponds (Victoria) and Claremont (Western Australia).

"Aware Super has been investing in essential worker affordable housing for more than three years and during that time we have refined our approach from purchasing excess stock to underwriting shovel ready projects to now building and developing units ourselves," Graham said.

"In fact, we are one of Australia's largest build-to-rent developers, with several other sites at various stages of development and completion in Sydney."