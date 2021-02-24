NEWS
Executive Appointments
Aviva Investors appoints chief investment officer
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 FEB 2021   12:33PM

Global asset manager Aviva Investors has appointed a new chief investment officer to its $84.4 billion real assets business.

Daniel McHugh has been appointed, reporting to former chief investment officer Mark Versey who has now stepped up to the role of chief executive.

McHugh will be responsible for overseeing 300 professionals working across funds management, asset management, development, transactions, origination, underwriting, research and business management.

He joined Aviva Investors in 2018 as managing director, real estate and is a member of the real assets senior leadership.

Prior to that, McHugh was head of continental European real estate investments at Standard Life Investments.

"I'm delighted that we have promoted one of our own to the role of chief investment officer for Real Assets, which is central to our commercial strategy and an area we continue to see strong demand from our UK and international clients," Versey said.

He added that McHugh has an exceptional investment pedigree, with a relentless focus on clients and delivering strong performance.

"Since he joined the business, we have significantly built out our development, asset management and transaction capabilities in Real Estate, expanding our investment strategy in exciting new European locations and forging strong partnerships with key international investors," he said.

"Daniel shares my ambition to establish Aviva Investors as a market leader in Real Assets, and I have every confidence the business will flourish under his leadership."

McHugh added: "I'm excited and proud that Mark and the executive team have given me the opportunity to lead our Real Assets business and I can't wait to get started. We have a fantastic franchise, with highly capable and motivated teams across Real Estate, Infrastructure and Private Debt, and an integrated ESG approach that I believe is a differentiator for our parent Aviva and our external clients."

"My objective will be to ensure we continue growing the platform by delivering the investment outcomes our clients demand."

Read more: Aviva InvestorsDaniel McHughESGMark VerseyStandard Life Investments
