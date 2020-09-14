NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   12:40PM

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.

Rio Tinto announced Jacques would be stepping down on September 11, following a review of the destruction of the Juukan rockshelters.

"Significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified [in the report]," Rio Tinto said in a statement to the ASX.

In response, the company agreed Jacques would step down from his role as chief executive and Chris Salisbury would also leave his role as chief executive, iron ore.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

AustralianSuper, which Rainmaker analysis indicates has over $1 billion invested in Rio Tinto, was among those to welcome the announcement.

"We understand that no action by Rio Tinto can undo the destruction of the profoundly cultural significant sites in the Juukan Gorge, and the impact on the traditional owners of the land, the PKKP people," Silk said.

"In this context AustralianSuper is satisfied that appropriate responsibility has now been taken by executives at Rio Tinto."

He added that AustralianSuper will continue to "take an interest" in how these changes are implemented.

"Rio can now work with traditional owners to guarantee that its processes are appropriate for the protection of culturally important sites, and that it has the right internal accountabilities," Silk said.

Read more: Rio TintoAustralianSuperJuukan GorgeIan SilkJean-Sebastien JacquesASXChris SalisburyRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Investors welcome Rio resignations
S&P DJI rebalances S&P/ASX Indices
Calls for Rio chief to be sacked
Industry funds triumph July performance
Aussie small caps outperform
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
First State Super makes first take-private bid
MySuper products show resilience
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
HESTA advocates for change post Rio blast
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
SEP
15
WOB Realising your board potential (2 part webinar) 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tRB41OQS