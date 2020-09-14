AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.

Rio Tinto announced Jacques would be stepping down on September 11, following a review of the destruction of the Juukan rockshelters.

"Significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified [in the report]," Rio Tinto said in a statement to the ASX.

In response, the company agreed Jacques would step down from his role as chief executive and Chris Salisbury would also leave his role as chief executive, iron ore.

AustralianSuper, which Rainmaker analysis indicates has over $1 billion invested in Rio Tinto, was among those to welcome the announcement.

"We understand that no action by Rio Tinto can undo the destruction of the profoundly cultural significant sites in the Juukan Gorge, and the impact on the traditional owners of the land, the PKKP people," Silk said.

"In this context AustralianSuper is satisfied that appropriate responsibility has now been taken by executives at Rio Tinto."

He added that AustralianSuper will continue to "take an interest" in how these changes are implemented.

"Rio can now work with traditional owners to guarantee that its processes are appropriate for the protection of culturally important sites, and that it has the right internal accountabilities," Silk said.