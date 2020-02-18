NEWS
Superannuation
AustralianSuper SG modelling paints dismal picture
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 18 FEB 2020   12:31PM

The average female member of Australia's largest superannuation fund will not be able to achieve a comfortable retirement even with a 12% superannuation guarantee, according to the fund's internal modelling.

AustralianSuper calculated expected balances for four cameos (average male member, average female member, new starter and older member) at the current 9.5% SG and if it rises to the planned 12%.

The comparison benchmark was the ASFA Retirement Standard, which set $545,000 as the lump sum required for a comfortable retirement.

Of the four cameos, none would hit $545,000 if SG stays at 9.5%, AustralianSuper said.

The fund's average female used in the cameo is 39 years old, earns $82,000 a year. She has a retirement balance of $51,000 and has been with the fud for eight years.

Even at 12% SG, she will get to $331,000 retirement balance. This is $214,000 less than what ASFA says an Aussie needs to retire comfortably.

"This member will not achieve a comfortable retirement even if the SG moves to 12% - more will need to be done (given her salary level she may be able to make additional contributions and could benefit from a lifetime contributions cap rather than an annual one which has gone unused and is not recoverable)," AustralianSuper said.

The same applies for a new starter who is 19 years old, on a $22,000 annual income and has $1,000 in superannuation balance.

This person will get to $478,000 at current SG levels and $387,000 at 9.5%

"[This member] may be further impacted by career breaks, 'gig economy' work, the gender pay gap etc.," the fund said.

If the SG goes up to 12%, only the average male member (called Mr Joe Average) would get to the comfortable retirement standard.

The remaining four cameos still fall short by at least $158,000.

AustralianSuper also argued against making superannuation voluntary for-low income members.

"To allow low income earners to opt out of super today is to deal them a significant financial blow later in life," it said.

The fund estimates approximately 47% of a national workforce of 12.9 million would be impacted if superannuation contributions are no longer mandatory for low-income earners.

"That is 6 million low income people that would be potentially totally reliant on the government age pension in retirement if not compelled to save in a mandatory system. A heavy burden on future taxpayers in an ageing population scenario," it said.

The results were published as a part of AustralianSuper's submission to the Retirement Income Review and are based on the fund's internal actuarial modeling.

